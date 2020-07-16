Some Schools Are Asking Families To Sign Coronavirus Waivers in Case Students Die

One narrative that has emerged is that parents want school buildings to fully reopen but teachers have stood in the way over health concerns. The polling data does not support this — most parents also have big concerns abut the safety of reopening https://t.co/MFNbApkU7m

"We just absolutely cannot risk the health of children, their well-being and safety, or any of our colleagues," Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade union and a Florida middle school teacher, told the Associated Press. "We're probably going to have to go to a full shutdown mode. I can't see the schools reopening except with the 100% virtual model."



A recent national poll found that parents remain just as wary as teachers about sending their kids back. In fact, three-quarters of parents surveyed feel there's a significant risk to reopening.



Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has said that she too doesn't see a way that schools can reopen full time in a safe manner by the fall. At least, not until more federal funding is provided so schools can truly adhere to the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And even then, she's not so sure.

"There's no way that you're going to have full-time schools for all the kids and all the teachers the way we used to have it," Weingarten told John Catsimatidis on his AM 770 WABC radio show over the weekend. "Once we have a vaccine, I hope we can get back to that."