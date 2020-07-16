Some Schools Are Asking Families To Sign Coronavirus Waivers in Case Students Die

iStock
As schools across the nation gear up for back to school, it's clear that the 2020-21 school year is will look a whole lot different amid the pandemic. Reopening plans already differ widely depending on the district and state, but several high schools across the nation are already welcoming back students for summer sports -- and reportedly implementing some eye-opening new protocol. According to The New York Daily News, some high schools are asking parents to sign liability waivers should students attend voluntary extracurricular activities and contract the coronavirus.
In a nutshell, this means that parents couldn't sue if their child were to catch COVID-19 at school, become severely ill, and even die.
The waivers have reportedly been sent home to parents at schools in California, Missouri, and Florida, among others. So far, all of them only apply to summer sports programs as opposed to the upcoming academic year, though it's not a stretch to wonder whether we'll be seeing more like them come fall.
News of the waivers has been popping up on social media this week, where (surprise, surprise) it's sparked quite the debate.
The Hazelwood School District, which serves St. Louis, Missouri, was forced to clarify news of its new waiver in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"There is no COVID-19 waiver for parents who select the education option that includes in-person school," the post stated. However, "Parents who want their child to participate in athletics are asked to sign a waiver," the message continued. "This year’s waiver includes language about COVID-19 to ensure that parents can make an informed decision."
Many parents expressed their anger in the comments.
"Congratulations to the superintendent for receiving a National award last year; just assuming this will be your last award after you have dead children this fall," one parent wrote.
"Absolutely atrocious!" added another. "How dare you even open and risk the lives of your community's children! You do not have to do the administration's bidding. For the love of Heaven, protect your children, don't kill them!"
Others argued that the very existence of such a waiver goes to show that the risks of returning to school are far too great.
"I think every school that opens during this time should be held personally and professionally responsible for negligent homicide of any student or teacher that dies," one person wrote.
"I'm so glad that we are doing homeschooling full-time now," another parent commented. "I pray for those families that for a reason or another can't do homeschooling. May God protect our precious kids and our families."
Not everyone was opposed to the waiver, though.
In fact, some people merely viewed it as practical -- and sadly, a sign of the times.
"I signed and turned these in last night for one of my students and will do the same for my other student when his activity resumes in August," wrote one commenter. "I really didn't think it was a big deal and had no issues about signing it. I would do the same for school as well. If we are allowed and teachers are willing to teach I do not have an issue. Everyone just needs to take a deep breath."
Similar waivers have been sent home in countless other districts, according to the New York Post.
They include Turlock Unified School District in California, Anderson County Schools in Tennessee, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted School District in Minnesota, and both Lee and Clay County schools in Florida. The Volusia County school district in Florida sent one out last week but then rescinded it, saying it was sent "inadvertently," according to the Palm Beach Post.
Although these districts only represent a small number of those reopening this fall, the question raised by the waivers is pretty clear: If the risk of catching COVID-19 is still so great, then why are we even trying to reopen schools?
That question continues to weigh on the minds of parents, teachers, administrators, and health experts.
"We just absolutely cannot risk the health of children, their well-being and safety, or any of our colleagues," Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade union and a Florida middle school teacher, told the Associated Press. "We're probably going to have to go to a full shutdown mode. I can't see the schools reopening except with the 100% virtual model."
A recent national poll found that parents remain just as wary as teachers about sending their kids back. In fact, three-quarters of parents surveyed feel there's a significant risk to reopening.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has said that she too doesn't see a way that schools can reopen full time in a safe manner by the fall. At least, not until more federal funding is provided so schools can truly adhere to the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And even then, she's not so sure.
"There's no way that you're going to have full-time schools for all the kids and all the teachers the way we used to have it," Weingarten told John Catsimatidis on his AM 770 WABC radio show over the weekend. "Once we have a vaccine, I hope we can get back to that."
Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, seems to agree.
In an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, Besser said that sending kids back to school this fall should depend on the region's infection rate.
"As a pediatrician and parent, I know that children need to be in school, they need to be learning, but it has to be done safely," he shared. "If you have widespread transmission in a community, like it's going on in so many places, there's absolutely no way to safely open schools. You have to get it under control in the community first, and then get your schools ready so that children, staff, and teachers are safe."
