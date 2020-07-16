Teachers Are So Terrified About Schools Reopening, They're Drafting Wills

iStock
Tensions in Florida have been running high since last week, when it was announced that schools are set to reopen in August, regardless of the state's coronavirus surge. As a result, both educators and parents have been speaking out about the decision for days, with some even taking to the streets in protest of reopening. Now, new reports are surfacing that Florida teachers are even going so far as to draft wills, in the event that returning to the classroom turns deadly.
According to multiple reports, teachers are preparing wills at the same time they're preparing fall lesson plans.
And if that sounds like an extreme leap to make, you might want to consider the current state of things in Florida.
The Sunshine State is averaging about 10,000 new positive COVID-19 cases per day. To date, more than 302,000 cases and 4,520 deaths have been recorded. But as ICU beds throughout the state continue to fill up at alarming rates -- and are expected to reach capacity "within days" -- the death toll will undoubtedly rise in the coming weeks.
And then there's this: Nearly one in three children tested for the coronavirus in Florida was found to be positive, a new report showed. That's left experts concerned about long-term health effects, even from mild cases of the virus, as well as transmission rates. It's also yet another reminder that the virus doesn't just come for the sick, elderly, or immunocompromised as originally believed.
So, when Florida ordered schools to reopen for in-person instruction next month, teachers and parents became understandably worried.
Reports of protests erupting in areas like Tampa Bay soon followed.
"This is not safe," middle school teacher Jill Corbett told WFTS. "No one has our best interest at heart."
"Back in March we were way down [in COVID cases] and we closed schools," added Christy Foust, another Florida teacher. "Now we're all the way up here [in COVID cases] and they're telling us to go back. It just doesn't make sense."
And yet, despite the protests, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran seems to be holding firm on his order.
"If a parent would like to have their child in a bricks and mortar classroom five days a week, they absolutely should have that option," Corcoran told reporters, according to WFTS.
Yet although the order gives parents the option of keeping their kids home, it does not give the same option to teachers, who would be required to teach in-person classes.
Faced with the very real possibility of going back to the classroom in just weeks, some teachers are preparing for the worst.
Andrea Clark is one of them. She is a fifth-grade math and science teacher in St. Johns County, Florida. She is also the mother of two small children and is terrified of what a return to school -- and a possible coronavirus diagnosis -- could bring.
"My husband and I both work and we came to the realization that if I catch it I might transmit it to him, to my children, and if one of us dies because of COVID-19 we need to have our plans written down and you know legally sound for our children," Clark told News4Jax.
So Clark and her husband decided to draft a will to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
It's one of the things she talked about Tuesday while appearing before the St. John's County School Board during a public hearing.
"I chose to speak up because I felt at the voices of teachers should be heard and that the people who are in charge of making the decisions should know that that we take this very seriously," she told the news station. "There's some of us, some of my colleagues, some of my friends who work at other schools, if they catch COVID-19, they'll have a bad outcome and may potentially die from it because of underlying health conditions."
As the teacher's union representative for her school, Clark regularly talks to other elementary-level educators, who are all harboring the same concerns. After appearing in front of the school board, Clark said she received several messages from other teachers asking for advice about drafting their own wills.
As it turns out, they're far from alone.
Reports of teachers writing wills have also surfaced in other hot spot states.
In California, which has 355,000 confirmed cases and 7,368 deaths, educators are also worried.
"How horrible is it that one of the things on the list to do is to have a plan for students and teachers dying?" Denise Bradford, a teacher in Saddleback Valley Unified School District in Orange County, California, told CNN this week.
Some California school districts, such as Los Angeles and San Diego, have decided to return to remote learning in the fall, but others have opted to return with in-person instruction. This week, the Orange County school board voted to return with certain guidelines, such as regular temperature checks, frequent hand washing, and increased sanitization measures. But to the alarm of many, the school district will not be employing any social distancing measures or requiring students to wear masks.
In response, many teachers told CNN that they have either drafted a will already or are planning to do so soon.
"It's probably time that I have something in place, and there's nothing like a pandemic to make you do all that," a special education teacher named Louise said.
In Texas, where cases have also ballooned, teachers are also busily writing their wills.
The state saw a record increase of 11,000 new virus cases on Tuesday and faces a hospital bed shortage. And yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott still plans to start reopening schools in August. Since then, reports of teachers writing in wills in Texas have bubbled up.
"Many of our teachers, staff, or their family members have underlying health conditions that would place them at severe risk of [contracting] COVID-19," Steven Poole, executive director of the United Educators Association, wrote Monday in a letter to Abbott. "While parents are given options to send their children to school or stay home for virtual instruction, teachers and staff do not have that option."
Some larger school districts, such as Houston, have already decided to delay reopening by several weeks and begin with virtual classes. However, many others plan to reopen doors next month.
"The state made clear that it won't financially penalize districts that don't open for in-person classes within three weeks of starting their school year if a local public health agency orders classrooms to remain closed," according to the Texas Tribune.
Still, it's worrisome that schools are even getting threatened with funding cuts if they opt to remain virtual for safety reasons.
This isn't something that's occurring on just state level, though -- last week, both President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatened to cut federal funds to schools across the nation if districts do not reopen in the fall.
"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS," the president tweeted July 8. "The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!"
It's important to note that all of the aforementioned countries saw a mere fraction of the total COVID-19 cases the US has. Of them all, Germany suffered the most deaths (9,144), whereas Denmark suffered just 610 fatalities. In comparison, the US has recorded a staggering 3.6 million cases and more than 140,000 deaths.
"Kids have got to continue learning," DeVos told Fox News' Tucker Carlson last week. "Schools have got to open up, there has got to be concerted effort to address the needs of all kids and adults who are fear mongering and making excuses simply have got to stop doing it and turn their attention on what is right for students and for their families."
There are, of course, plenty of people who back up the notion that a return to school is necessary. Remote learning wasn't exactly deemed a "success" in the spring, and as some parents return to work, the very practical question of who will homeschool them all day becomes a difficult one to answer.
Still, the fact that teachers are so afraid to return that they're literally thinking about their own deaths is, by any standard, unacceptable.
Some feel the tides may turn in coming weeks, if cases continue to rise in hot spot states and the death toll forces officials to close schools anyway. Either way, it looks like this country is stuck in a sad waiting game to see how this one plays out -- a position that none of us could have guessed we'd be in back in March and every one of us hopes we'll be out of soon.
