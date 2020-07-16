Teachers Are So Terrified About Schools Reopening, They're Drafting Wills

And if that sounds like an extreme leap to make, you might want to consider the current state of things in Florida.

The Sunshine State is averaging about 10,000 new positive COVID-19 cases per day. To date, more than 302,000 cases and 4,520 deaths have been recorded. But as ICU beds throughout the state continue to fill up at alarming rates -- and are expected to reach capacity "within days" -- the death toll will undoubtedly rise in the coming weeks.

And then there's this: Nearly one in three children tested for the coronavirus in Florida was found to be positive, a new report showed. That's left experts concerned about long-term health effects, even from mild cases of the virus, as well as transmission rates. It's also yet another reminder that the virus doesn't just come for the sick, elderly, or immunocompromised as originally believed.

