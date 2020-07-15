1-Year-Old Killed in Crash After Mom Was Allegedly Driving at 121 MPH

Prescia admitted to the officer that she drank two 12-ounce White Claws at about 4 p.m. that afternoon.

The investigating officer said her speech was slurred as she explained her son Royce had been in the back seat. Allegedly, Prescia had been driving northbound on North Rampart Boulevard and approached an intersection "at a high rate of speed."

Another car, a white 2011 Nissan Sentra, made a right turn onto North Rampart Boulevard and as the car merged into one of the three northbound lanes, it was struck by the right front side of Prescia's car. The collision caused the Nissan to spin the other way, finally coming to a stop 134 feet away from where it was hit. Meanwhile Prescia's car continued in the north direction "yawing to its right."

It then traveled 424 feet before striking the raised curb of a private driveway that serves as an entry to a shopping center.

"The right side of the Hyundai struck an upright support for a marquee posted north of the private drive," the report states. "The entire right side of the Hyundai from the front passenger door was [sheared] from the vehicle."