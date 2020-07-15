1-Year-Old Killed in Crash After Mom Was Allegedly Driving at 121 MPH

Police in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrested 24-year-old Lauren Prescia after a car crash left her 1-year-old son dead. The mom was allegedly speeding at over 121 miles per hour before crashing her car on Sunday night while driving her son Royce Jones. His car seat was reportedly ejected from from the vehicle upon impact. Now, the boy's father is speaking out about what happened. "He didn't deserve that," Cameron Hubbard-Jones told KTNV. "He was so perfect."
An arrest report stated that Prescia appeared to be under the influence when police arrived on the scene at about 7:34 p.m.
Prescia admitted to the officer that she drank two 12-ounce White Claws at about 4 p.m. that afternoon.
The investigating officer said her speech was slurred as she explained her son Royce had been in the back seat. Allegedly, Prescia had been driving northbound on North Rampart Boulevard and approached an intersection "at a high rate of speed."
Another car, a white 2011 Nissan Sentra, made a right turn onto North Rampart Boulevard and as the car merged into one of the three northbound lanes, it was struck by the right front side of Prescia's car. The collision caused the Nissan to spin the other way, finally coming to a stop 134 feet away from where it was hit. Meanwhile Prescia's car continued in the north direction "yawing to its right."
It then traveled 424 feet before striking the raised curb of a private driveway that serves as an entry to a shopping center.
"The right side of the Hyundai struck an upright support for a marquee posted north of the private drive," the report states. "The entire right side of the Hyundai from the front passenger door was [sheared] from the vehicle."
Sadly, it was the right side of the car where Royce's forward-facing car seat was placed.
The police report states that Royce "sustained severe trauma to his head." And a county coroner's investigator pronounced the boy dead at the scene at about 1:10 a.m. on July 13.
Police also spoke with Royce's father, who told them he was in the process of a custody exchange when the incident happened.
Jones told police he was also driving northbound on North Rampart Boulevard and the two co-parents were communicating while driving. Prescia then told him that she would "beat him home and began speeding."
She then passed him near the intersection, but he recalled telling her to "slow down because she had his son in the car with her."
As he approached the intersection, Prescia passed right through it and confirmed that she "hit a car" as she tried to change lanes.
After the collision, Jones said he immediately got out of his car and ran to what remained of Prescia's vehicle.
When he got there, Royce was still in his seat and the dad was able to remove him from it.
"I seen him in his car seat, I got him out, I thought he was OK until I felt his head and then I knew," the dad told KTNV.
Meanwhile, the police report notes that Prescia was able to get out of her car without help.
The dad told authorities that he was going about 60 mph when the crash happened and believed Prescia was traveling at about 80 mph. Police later determined that the mom approached the intersection at about 121 mph.
"Ms. Prescia's speed directly contributed to the causation of a collision that ultimately resulted in the death of her son," the report states.
Prescia was unable to take any field sobriety tests at the time because she was being treated by medical personnel at the scene.
She was then taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Center for treatment. It's not clear if the mom sustained any injuries herself or when she was released from UMC's care. She has since been arrested and now faces charges of felony reckless driving; driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death; and abuse, neglect, or endangerment of a child, People states. She is currently being held in Clark County jail without bail.
Since his son's death, Jones created a GoFundMe page to help pay for Royce's funeral. The crowdfunding campaign has since raised over $8,000.
"It is with a heavy heart that such pain needs to be put into words," the dad wrote.
"So many dreams now broken," he added. "Our baby boy, so innocent, so loving, a cuddle bug, adventurous smile that we cannot live without, a meaning that he did not get to explore is now gone. Who hears our cries? We want our baby back!!"
"I can't begin to even think of tomorrow as yesterday will forever be ripped from my soul. Memories to last my whole life time are so bitter sweet. I want more time with my boy," he added.
