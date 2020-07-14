Dad & Girlfriend Charged With Murder After Police Believe They Find Missing 3-Year-Old's Body

When 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was reported missing Friday morning, an Amber Alert was issued across Kansas City, Kansas. Investigators hoped they would find the toddler alive and return her to her family as soon as possible. Just hours later, the Kansas City Police Department posted a sad update on its Facebook page: A body believed to be that of Olivia was found not far from her home. And just hours after that, both her father and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with her death, People reported.
-
Olivia was last seen alive on Thursday.
According to her father, Howard Jansen III, he saw her that night before going to sleep, but when he awoke at 5:30 a.m. Friday, she was nowhere to be found.
The door to the house was wide open, he claimed, but his daughter wasn't anywhere in sight.
-
Three hours passed before Jansen walked into the police department and officially reported her missing.
Police immediately issued the Amber Alert to inform the public, but throughout the day, investigators couldn't shake their suspicions about the 29-year-old father.
For one thing, they couldn't nail down his story.
"We have had several stories throughout the day," Officer TJ Tomasic told KCTV. "None of them made very much sense."
-
-
In the meantime, police kept up the search, until a tip came in that abruptly changed the course of their investigation.
A child's body was reportedly seen near a trail right off 34th and Steele Road, according to KCTV. Police had been searching a nearby area for much of the day but had come up dry.
When they raced to the location where the body had been seen, it quickly became clear that the search was over. By 5:30 p.m., police were confident that they had found Olivia.
-
In a Facebook post that evening, the KCKPD shared the heartbreaking news.
"This is not the outcome we wanted, in fact it is the worst outcome," the post read. "An official press release will be issued shortly."
In the comments, many people were saddened by the news.
"My heart hurts bad for the family, for the officers/FBI/first responders who had to see her in the condition she was in," wrote one person. "I pray whoever did this evil act is caught and justice comes!"
At least a few raised questions about the little girl's father.
"Poor baby! Its terrible," wrote another person. "I am wondering if the father did something, they spent the night in a house they used to live in with no utilities and he didn't report her missing for 3 hours? So sad."
-
-
Just a few hours later, Jansen was taken into custody.
He was arrested on charges of child abuse of unknown circumstance and first-degree murder, and taken to Wyandotte County Jail. Shortly after, he was joined by his girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, who was also arrested in connection with the toddler's death.
-
Meanwhile, Olivia's family remains stunned and heartbroken by her sudden loss.
"She's just special," her stepgrandmother, Elisabeth Jansen, told KCTV. "She is just a beautiful little girl. Sweet, vibrant. She is my sunshine."
"This world is getting worse and worse, day by day," an unnamed family friend told 41 Action News. "So I would just, you know, hold 'em tight."
Share this Story