Woman Shows How To Wear a Face Mask Correctly for Those Who Don't Get It -- By Using a Bra

In the short clip, she doesn't speak but begins by putting a bright blue sports bra on over her shirt. When she's done, she makes a gesture implying that it's been put on properly, now that both of her boobs are successfully covered.

Then, the clip cuts to another shot of Mejia putting on a face mask, which covers her entire mouth and nose. She then gestures to both garments, as if to say, "This is how it's done."