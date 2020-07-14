Unborn Baby Contracts COVID-19 in First Proven Case of Its Kind, Doctors Say

The alarming story is the first proven case of its kind, and it has health officials on edge.

According to The Guardian, it is the subject of a study published Tuesday in the medical journal Nature Communications. It also confirms the suspicions of many doctors who have treated newborn patients with the virus and who remained uncertain whether the virus was contracted in utero or in the hospital in the hours after birth.

"Unfortunately there is no doubt about the transmission in this case," said Dr. Daniele De Luca, medical director of pediatrics and neonatal critical care at the Antoine Béclère hospital in Paris. "Clinicians must be aware that this may happen. It's not common, that's for sure, but it may happen and it must be considered in the clinical workout."

