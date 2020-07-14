Unborn Baby Contracts COVID-19 in First Proven Case of Its Kind, Doctors Say

iStock
Throughout the pandemic, there has been one saving grace that's brought parents some comfort: Children and babies, though not immune to the virus, are far less likely to contract it, according to reports. Still, doctors have remained unsure whether pregnant mothers who've tested positive for COVID-19 can actually pass on the virus in utero. That is, until now. According to reports from France, scientists are looking into a unique case involving an unborn baby who somehow contracted the virus while still inside its mother's womb.
-
The alarming story is the first proven case of its kind, and it has health officials on edge.
According to The Guardian, it is the subject of a study published Tuesday in the medical journal Nature Communications. It also confirms the suspicions of many doctors who have treated newborn patients with the virus and who remained uncertain whether the virus was contracted in utero or in the hospital in the hours after birth.
"Unfortunately there is no doubt about the transmission in this case," said Dr. Daniele De Luca, medical director of pediatrics and neonatal critical care at the Antoine Béclère hospital in Paris. "Clinicians must be aware that this may happen. It's not common, that's for sure, but it may happen and it must be considered in the clinical workout."
-
The study examined the case of a 23-year-old mother, who was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms on March 24.
The unnamed woman, who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, was running a fever and had a severe cough. Within hours, she tested positive for COVID-19.
In the days that followed, doctors continued to monitor both the mother and her baby, and it wasn't long before the unborn child showed signs of distress.
-
-
The infant was ultimately born via emergency C-section, just three days after his mother had been taken to the hospital.
Almost immediately, the baby began to show signs of inflammation around the brain. Subsequent tests of the newborn's blood and fluid extracted from the lungs confirmed their fears: The baby had COVID-19 as well.
Doctors say the inflammation is believed to have been caused when the virus crossed from the mother through the placenta and replicated in the baby's bloodstream.
"The placenta showed signs of acute and chronic intervillous inflammation consistent with the severe systemic maternal inflammatory status triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study's authors wrote.
-
Although more research still is needed, the study answers a question that has loomed large since the pandemic began.
Although still rare, pregnant mothers can pass on the virus to their babies -- which underscores just how serious this virus truly is. But so far, it's been especially tricky to prove the connection.
"The reason this has not been demonstrated before is that you need a lot of samples," De Luca explained. "You need the maternal blood, the newborn blood, the cord blood, the placenta, the amniotic fluid, and it's extremely difficult to get all these samples in a pandemic with emergencies all around."
De Luca added that even though there have been other suspected cases of this kind, they remained unproven because "nobody had the opportunity to test all of this and check the pathology of the placenta."
-
-
Following its birth, the baby born in France appeared healthy. Just days later, however, he became irritable and showed signs of feeding issues.
Then came other alarming symptoms: muscle spasms, which made the infant's head, neck, and back arch backward. According to the Guardian, they were linked to a neurological symptom often seen in meningitis cases, and an MRI later showed signs of gliosis, a side effect of neurological injury.
At the time of his birth, far less was known about the virus and how it affects children, particularly babies.
Initially, doctors considered treating the baby with remdesivir, which has since emerged as one of the leading coronavirus-fighting drugs on the market. But ultimately, they decided to let the infant recover on his own because he was already showing signs of improvement.
-
Now, nearly four months later, a recent scan of the baby showed "almost normal" results, the study's authors say.
Researchers are hopeful the study will not only provide doctors with more data to treat their own cases but also offer parents some peace of mind.
"You can see the glass as half empty or half full," De Luca told the Guardian. "The bad news is that in this case history, the virus is attacking the baby, reaching the baby and causing symptoms. The good news is that at the end of the day, the baby very much recovered. The baby is clinically fine."
-
-
Over 10,000 pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But as a recent report by the New York Times pointed out, US testing and research seem to be severely lagging behind many other countries.
"One of the reasons is that, when it comes to patients who test positive for COVID-19, federal public health researchers rely on a patchwork of reports on individual patients that are submitted voluntarily by various jurisdictions," the report explained.
“This is where the U.S. falls short,” added Dr. Heather Huddleston, a reproductive endocrinologist at the University of California, San Francisco. According to the New York Times, Huddleston blamed the lack of a nationalized US health care system on why the country still doesn't have a uniform method of tracking people.
-
Pregnant woman should feel some sense of reassurance from the French study, according to De Luca.
"Pregnancy is very controlled and if you have something like this, it can be controlled," he shared with the Guardian. "In most cases there will be no damage to the baby. There are many things we can do, but we can't close our eyes and say this is never going to happen."
He added that pregnant mothers can greatly reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 by adhering to social distancing guidelines, sanitizing, and regularly washing their hands.
In the US, where virus risks are dramatically higher than in Europe, the CDC also advises wearing a face mask in public to block the spread of germs. (In fact, one recent study claims that wearing a mask could cut someone's risk of contracting the virus by 65%.)
Share this Story