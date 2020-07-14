Intoxicated Woman Charged After Allegedly Throwing Toddler Who Can’t Swim Into Pool

iStock
Police in St. Petersberg, Florida, are looking into the case of a Pennsylvania woman accused of throwing a 3-year-old into a pool while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According to police, the little boy couldn't swim.
Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Heddens was arrested Friday.
Police found that Heddens was intoxicated when she brought an unnamed toddler to a local swimming pool.
WFLA reported that Heddens allegedly grabbed the child by his neck and torso and threw him into the water after he told her "I don’t know how to swim."
The child was found with injuries across his body when police arrived.
Those injuries included claw marks on the right side of his upper back and the right side of his neck.
When police interviewed Heddens, she was slurring her words.
They also reported she was unsteady on her feet.
It's not clear if Heddens was the boy's mother.
Nor is it clear if Heddens has obtained a lawyer, but the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office inmate booking website showed that she was being held on $5,000 bail.
