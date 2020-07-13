After 3 Teachers Share Classroom During Summer School, All Caught COVID-19 & 1 Died

A doctor initially prescribed the 61-year-old with an antibiotic and steroids, but on June 13, she was admitted to a local hospital.

The next morning, she called to tell her husband that doctors were putting her on a ventilator, and according to CNN, that was the last time they spoke.

"I just had this horrible gut-wrenching feeling just knowing how much of a struggle this was going to be because I knew her lungs were compromised even before this ... fear, just the worst fear that you could feel," Jesse told the outlet. "I knew it was going to be rough on her."



It certainly was.

At one point, doctors believed her condition was improving enough to remove her from the ventilator and switch her to a semi-conscious state. However, in the process of waking her up, Byrd experienced what was described as a panic attack, and her health deteriorated from there.

