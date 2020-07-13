Mom Is Charged After Blaming Her Little Girl's Murder on Her 2-Year-Old Son

A mother from Knoxville, Tennessee, has been accused of murdering her 5-year-old daughter and giving police conflicting stories about her death. Thirty-seven-year-old Robin Howington told police many stories of how her daughter, Destiny Oliver, died from a gunshot wound -- including a tale where she blamed the girl's murder on her 2-year-old son.
-
Police responded to a call at Howington's home on September 14, 2019.
When police arrived, they found that Destiny had been shot, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. The girl was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
-
The mother reportedly told investigators several versions of what happened that day.
-
-
She then told police that it was Destiny's father, Antoine Oliver, who shot her.
Howington told police that he shot the girl after the two parents got in a heated argument, People reported. She said he then fled in a white Chrysler 300.
-
Police eventually found a handgun stashed in a bush near the mother's home.
She then accused her boyfriend, Daniel Hensley -- a man who was not Destiny's father -- of hiding the gun in the bush. A neighbor, however, gave police video that showed Howington hiding the gun there herself.
-
-
When police confronted her with the footage, she admitted to wiping down the gun and hiding it.
She then told them a fourth story, claiming that her 2-year-old son, who has not been named, found the gun in the closet and accidentally shot his sister.
-
An indictment in the case states that Howington "did unlawfully kill [Destiny Oliver] during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect."
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Howington's boyfriend told authorities he saw her pull a gun on Destiny's father in the front yard on the day of the shooting. Antoine Oliver took the gun away from her, he claimed.
-
-
The mother has since been indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including first-degree murder.
Howington faces other charges that include aggravated child neglect, making a false report, tampering with evidence, and attempted tampering with evidence. She was taken into custody July 8 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Share this Story