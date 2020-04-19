Family Speaks Out After Pregnant Mom & Unborn Baby Both Die Shortly Before Her Due Date

nicoletheatv/Instagram
The family of YouTube star Nicole Thea is mourning her death after releasing a statement that the young mom-to-be died over the weekend. Twenty-four-year-old Thea was eight months pregnant with a baby boy she and her boyfriend, Global Boga, were hoping to name Reign. Her family is speaking out and asking for privacy while they heal from this devastating loss.
The announcement was made Sunday in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
Thea's mother shared the news to her 191,000 followers, writing "To all Nicole's friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning."
Her mother also announced that they will continue to release all of the prescheduled videos the mom made.
Those include her most recent video from Saturday, when the mom-to-be shared a behind-the-scenes look at some maternity photos she took before her untimely death.
Thea joined YouTube in November 2015 and has since amassed a large following of 94,000 subscribers.
She and her boyfriend, Boga, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on April 19.
"We can't hide this any longer, secrets out," she wrote. "GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I'm finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me."
"We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby," she continued. "Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."
A week later, the pair announced that they were having a boy.
On April 25, Thea and Boga shared video from their gender reveal.
"We are having a bouncing baby boy family," she wrote. "MR. got what he wished for and we actually can't wait to meet him."
"I actually wanted a girl so she can be a daddy's girl but now my little prince will be a mummy's boy. Oh lord I'm full of emotions writing this," she joked.
Both mother and child died, yet the reason for their deaths remains unclear.
On her recent Instagram post, Thea's mother asked for privacy at this time "because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."
"Thank you, her mum. RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven," she wrote.
