'Anti-Masker' Who Went to a 'COVID Party' Expresses Regret To Nurse Right Before Dying at 30

The man, who ultimately died from the virus, has not been identified publicly.

But his cautionary tale is being shared far and wide by the health care professionals who treated him.

In fact, it was Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer of Methodist Healthcare in Texas, who first shared it with News 4 Antonio in hopes of warning others.



The male patient had attended a so-called "COVID party" shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, according to Appleby.

"This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," the doctor explained.