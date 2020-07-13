'Anti-Masker' Who Went to a 'COVID Party' Expresses Regret To Nurse Right Before Dying at 30

iStock
We are now more than four months into the coronavirus pandemic, which is taking the US by storm. And sadly, as the number of cases continues to rise, it's not the staggering death toll that remains the most shocking part -- it's that a large pocket of America still refuses to believe it's even happening. They are the so-called anti-maskers: the people falling into YouTube conspiracy click-holes, convincing themselves that the whole thing is a "hoax." According to a new report out of San Antonio, Texas, one 30-year-old man was a firm believer until he recently attended a "COVID party" and contracted the deadly virus himself.
The man, who ultimately died from the virus, has not been identified publicly.
But his cautionary tale is being shared far and wide by the health care professionals who treated him.
In fact, it was Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer of Methodist Healthcare in Texas, who first shared it with News 4 Antonio in hopes of warning others.
The male patient had attended a so-called "COVID party" shortly before he was admitted to the hospital, according to Appleby.
"This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected," the doctor explained.
"COVID parties" have actually been making headlines for the last few weeks.
In early July, authorities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, alerted local government officials after becoming aware that teens were organizing them in secret.
According to Tuscaloosa City Council member Sonya McKinstry, it's even become something of a "contest."
"They put money in a pot and they try to get COVID," McKinstry told ABC. "Whoever gets COVID first gets the pot. It makes no sense. They're intentionally doing it."
The doctor told News 4 that the man expressed deep regret after he was admitted to the hospital and the virus was slowly taking over his body.
"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said, 'I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" Appleby relayed.
In sharing his story publicly, the doctor hopes that others will heed the warnings of health care professionals throughout the world, and take this virus seriously.
By now, it's clear that the coronavirus is far from just "a case of the flu" or something that only affects the elderly.
"It doesn't discriminate and none of us are invincible," Appleby told the news station. "I don't want to be an alarmist, and we're just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily."
As of this writing, more than 3.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus exist in the US and more than 137,900 deaths. In many states, those numbers don't seem to be getting any better.
Texas, California, and Florida have all seen dramatic spikes in cases and deaths over the last five weeks, and San Antonio -- where the patient was treated -- has more than 18,000 confirmed cases.
According to Appleby, the positivity rate in San Antonio has jumped to 22%, which proves it's anything but a "hoax."
"This is a concerning increase from a positive rate of about 5% only several weeks ago," Appleby noted.
Aside from the obvious threat this poses to public health and safety, Texas officials are also increasingly worried about the stress this places on the hospital system -- as well as the health care professionals working day and night to keep patients alive.
More than 10,000 patients have been hospitalized within the state due to the coronavirus, according to the Houston Chronicle. At the same time, huge refrigerated trucks -- similar to those seen at New York City hospitals back in April -- have been ordered to store bodies as Texas morgues reach capacity. To date, some 3,000 Texans have lost their lives to the virus, but more are expected in the coming weeks as hospitalizations increase.
As news of the man's death continues to make headlines, public response remains varied.
On Twitter, there was little empathy to go around. In fact, many people called the man's actions "stupid" and "idiotic."
"I want to feel bad for this guy, but I don't," tweeted one person. "This guy's willful ignorance could have killed innocent people. And when I say 'innocent,' I mean people who are socially responsible and do their part in reducing the spread by staying *informed*, wearing a mask, & social distancing."
"Genuine stupidity has been ingrained into so many Americans, blindly led, lied to and manipulated," another person tweeted. "Expendable and gullible, the results are utterly tragic."
Others expressed genuine empathy for the man and argued that the spread of misinformation is really what's to blame.
"This is sad," one person tweeted. "Whether this person 'deserved' it or not. It's sad. People in the richest country on earth can't get accurate and consistent information from health professionals and leaders. Everything is political. So sad."
As shocking as it may be that some Americans still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, the fact is there are many who do. And there's no getting around it: That disbelief is adding to the virus surge.
Over the weekend, another similar story emerged from Ohio, where a 37-year-old Army veteran and vehement "anti-masker" succumbed to the coronavirus.
His name was Richard Rose, and according to reports, he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1, just two days before his death. But it's Rose's behavior in the weeks leading up to his death that has really gotten people talking.
Rose posted several tirades about the coronavirus on Facebook, where he accused Democrats of exaggerating the virus to rig the election and refused to wear a mask. At the same time, he was checking in at many bars in his area and dismissing the "hype" he felt the "mainstream media" was reporting about the virus.
By the end of June, he reported feeling COVID-19-like symptoms, and July 1 he confirmed his diagnosis.
In his final days, Rose posted an update to report that the coronavirus "sucks," and that he was feeling out of breath just sitting still. He died July 3. (This tweet compiles his slow decent into realizing that the virus is, in fact, real -- and very serious.)
When his story was immediately shared across social media, most people were shocked. Some declared that this too must be a hoax and that Richard Rose was probably not real. But after his obituary was posted online, it became irrefutable: Rose was certainly real -- as real as the virus that took him.
Hopefully his story -- as well as the man's from San Antonio -- will remind Americans once and for all that COVID-19 is not a hoax, and none of us are immune to its effects.
