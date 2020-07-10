Man Floored When Parents Task Him with Caring for Their Newly-Adopted Children After They Die

"My parents had me very late in their lives, after a crapton of tries and being told they could not have kids," he wrote, adding that by the time he was born, his dad was 51 and his mom 45. Today, they're now 77 and 71 respectively, and compared to most people his age, are a bit on the older side as far as parents go.

That said, they gave him the best possible life they could.

"Despite their age they were amazing parents, loving, caring, strict but fair, and they were in a very good financial position in large part due to their age, so they put me through very good schools and paid my tuition to Uni and so on," he continued. "In other words, I had a great youth and was set up for success."

