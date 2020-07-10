13-Year-Old Strangled to Death for Allegedly Rejecting the Advances of Man She Met Online

Details of the murder are still being pieced together by police, and are disturbingly graphic.

Court documents allege that Cruz was initially unsure if Alatorre was dead, and began to bind her arms and legs tightly with duct tape and cover her mouth and nose in an effort to cut off her air supply.

The documents say he continued to rape Alatorre -- twice -- after it was clear she was already dead.

Soon after, Cruz allegedly covered her body in lighter fluid and lit it on fire to conceal his crime, though where exactly this took place is not immediately known. Investigators have still not confirmed whether or not they've recovered the girl's remains.