New Mom Is Shocked To Learn Her Placenta Was Left Inside Her for 2 Months

It's called a "retained placenta," and it happens when the body doesn't expel the placenta naturally, which typically occurs within 30 minutes of a baby's delivery. According to the International Journal of Women's Health, it's rare but very serious, occurring in just 1% to 3% of deliveries and sometimes leading to death.

"You can very innocently have an uncomplicated delivery and leave behind a piece," Dr. Sherry Ross, ob-gyn and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health, told Health.



Believe it or not, leaving a piece behind is actually easier to do than it seems.

"The placenta isn't like a round circle or pie that we can see slices out of -- it looks like a slab of brisket," Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of ob-gyn at Yale School of Medicine, also told Health. "Unfortunately there's not a discrete piece that you can identify as missing. You can look at it to see if anything is obviously missing, but most of the time it'll look normal even if a chunk has separated from it."

