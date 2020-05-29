After Black Man Shares He's Afraid To Walk Alone, Hundreds of Neighbors Stepped In -- Literally

Dromgoole, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, took to Facebook and the local app Nextdoor to share something he'd never admitted aloud before: He was afraid to walk alone in his own neighborhood.

Not because it was dangerous or because he felt threatened by his neighbors. (In fact, the Washington Post reported that Dromgoole, 29, has lived with his family in the same Nashville neighborhood for the past 24 years.)

Instead, his fear came from knowing all too well that the sight of a Black man walking alone in the US can often bring with it a wave of suspicion. It may warrant some to become fearful and call the cops -- like what happened to bird watcher Chris Cooper in Central Park. Or it may end in violence, as with Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging.