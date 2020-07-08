Mom of Medically Fragile Toddler Posts Heartbreaking Plea To Wear a Mask in Public

Despite him being 3 years old, Joanna shares that her son weighs just 18 pounds, 8 ounces, and with that comes numerous health concerns.

"He has no reserves of nutrients or energy," she wrote, adding that "when he gets sick, he crashes fast."

He will also go from "babbling and bouncing around" to being unable to even lift his head, just a matter of hours later. Whenever he gets sick, he can easily lose a pound or more in weight, which for his small body can be devastating.

Scott also gets dehydrated quickly and and requires a constant fluids.

"It takes multiple needle pokes to draw blood and over an hour of a nurse digging around a vein to get blood back and draw blood," she continued.

"He is rarely able to get IV fluids because his veins blow and can't support a catheter. There have been a very select few nurses who are able to get blood or start an IV. We are waiting for a port-a-cath to be surgically placed so that we have instant access every time we need it."