American Girl Responds After People Think Fake Gun-Toting 'Karen' Doll Is Real

In case you're still lost on the whole "Karen" thing, allow us to give you a brief refresher ...

A "Karen" generally refers to a "rude, obnoxious, and insufferable" white woman who comes off as very entitled, according to the highly official Urban Dictionary.

Of course, Karens vary widely in behavior, but recently the name has been attached to everyone from a woman who pulled a gun on a family outside Chipotle to another woman who prevented a family from leaving a Kroger parking lot. (Clearly, store parking lots are her main stomping grounds.)

Got it? Good.