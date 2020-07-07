Florida Plans To Send Kids Back to School Next Month, Despite Surge in Covid-19 Cases

So @GovRonDeSantis wants to open the schools to please @realdonaldtrump and says they must, but Broward schools say they won’t and can’t. This is going to get interesting. #Florida https://t.co/IrO9p0YNvb

"It is up to each individual school district how it reopens in the fall and we will submit a plan to [the Florida Department of Education]," Runcie tweeted. "We will continue to follow the advice of our public health and medical experts as to how and when it is safe for our @browardschools community to return to school."



In other words: If they don't want to open next month, they're not going to.

In a follow-up statement Tuesday, Runcie said "We do not see a realistic path" to every school in the county opening five days a week this fall, according to the Sun-Sentinel. "We will never compromise the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff."



However, it should be noted that just last week, Runcie also tweeted: "We have to get our children back in classrooms this fall; please wear masks and practice social distancing so we can start moving in the right direction. #WearYourMaskFL."