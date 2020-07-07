Heartbroken Dad Warns Parents After His Son Dies From Hours of Gaming

In an interview with the BBC, Greening says that his son was furloughed within a week of the lockdown, and was perfectly happy at first.

"He was quite jolly and said 'I am going to enjoy a bit of this,'" the dad recalled in the interview, according to the Daily Mail. "Louis has always enjoyed his games. He was chatting to his friends and I think he found some comfort in that. He had his friends on line. He had a virtual world to exist in during the nightmare that was going on outside."

But as the days turned into weeks, a new and problematic pattern was quickly emerging.

"Hours would go by," Greening said. "I couldn't say how long he was on the computer. There were times when I would get up in the morning and go down stairs for breakfast and he would be up and I would would realize he had been up all night."

Looking back, Greening said his son would probably play for six to seven hours at a time, with few breaks in between.

"He was sitting there all day," the father said, adding that his son soon put on a bit of weight in addition to his mood changing.