Some Parents Are Opting to Homeschool, Even If Schools Reopen in the Fall

Whispers about this have been getting louder since June, when remote learning was just coming to an end in many states.

After nearly three months of trying to play teacher -- in some cases, while also holding down full-time jobs -- many parents were spent. But the prospect of sending their kids back to school in the fall, before a vaccine becomes readily available, is just too risky an option for some.

"In August, for schools, it’s a petri dish when it’s not a pandemic," Phoeniz mom Uzma Jafri told the Washington Post last month. “We both know how viruses work, and we cannot understand how schools can open and be safe."



For Jafri, homeschooling is the safest option. But it's also the one that stresses her out the least.

"The best thing for my mental health is to keep them all home," she told the newspaper. "And it's working for us. We get all our school work done in two hours a day and they are free to do what they want."

