Family Mourns 7-Year-Old Killed When Shots Were Fired at 4th of July Party

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, in the South Austin neighborhood of the city.

Chicago Chief of Police Fred Waller told reporters that Natalia and several other children had been happily playing in her grandmother's yard just moments before the chaos. But by the time shots rang out, the 7-year-old had moved to the sidewalk, right as a light-colored vehicle pulled up and four unidentified men stepped out with guns.

Within seconds of firing, they hopped back inside the vehicle and sped off.

"When families should be celebrating, having a good time, spending time together, a 7-year-old girl was taken from us," Waller said on Saturday. "A 7-year-old girl who was here visiting her grandmother, visiting her family, and now she's gone."

