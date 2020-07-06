Mom's Lockdown Version of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' Is the Laugh We've All Been Needing

In case you need a refresher on the original, the book tells the tale of -- spoiler alert -- a tiny caterpillar with a very big appetite.

He pops out of an egg one morning as the sun comes up, and as readers follow the little critter throughout the week, he eats his way through things like strawberries, apples, plums and pears.

Each day, he still finds himself famished for more -- until one day, he eats his way through so many things that he goes to bed with a stomachache.