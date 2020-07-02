Moms Who Wore Face Masks During Hours of Labor Shuts Down Those Who Refuse To Wear Them

There's been a lot of debate around face masks ever since the pandemic started. First, there was confusion over who exactly should wear a face mask, and when. (The short answer? Everyone; whenever you're in public or outside your household "bubble.") Then came questions about whether or not it was really effective. (Experts now say they significantly reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading it.) But there's also been a fair amount of debate over whether or not face masks negatively restrict your breathing -- and to that, moms who recently gave birth while wearing a face mask are weighing in big time.
Almost as soon as health officials began suggesting face masks in public, there was push-back.
Some people found them uncomfortable to wear (especially the DIY kinds, made from bandanas and hair ties around your ears). Others were bothered by how they fogged up their glasses (good news: there's a hack for that). Some have even made headlines for participating in anti-mask protests, where they've declared that requiring them to wear a face mask is somehow infringing upon their rights.
But a lot of other people have also argued that face masks make it harder to breathe -- and even claim that they're limiting your oxygen intake.
On June 26, Jai Kershner took to Twitter to shut people up about that last one.
And she might just have one of the best arguments out there.
"If I can wear a mask through 38 hours of labor, a C-section, and recovery . . . You can do it for an hour while running to the grocery store and/or other errands," she tweeted.
According to Good Morning America, Kershner also has asthma, which is why she immediately saw through people's bogus claims about wearing face masks.
"I got home [from the hospital] and I just kept seeing people complaining about it like, 'If you are not comfortable being around people who don’t wear masks, then don’t go out,'" she said. "It’s just like you don’t wear a mask for yourself, you wear a mask to protect each other. Right now in society we need to be loving on each other in every way, shape and form possible."
The way the Tennessee mom sees it, a mask is "an inconvenience" -- not the end of the world.
"People who complain about going to the grocery store, you can wear a mask for 20 or 30 minutes," she added. "That’s fine. It’s not a big deal."
She's far from alone. Plenty of people have been taking to Twitter and sharing similar thoughts under the hashtag #WearADamnMask.
But stories from new moms who just gave birth seem to be driving the point home the most.
Julia Kite-Laidlaw, who gave birth to twins in New York City on May 12, also told GMA she was floored by all of the anti-mask protests she's seen going on around the county. She told the outlet that she not only wore a face mask during her C-section, but also in the four days she spent in recovery after that.
"If I can go through all of this with my kids, the birth and the two weeks in neo-natal intensive care unit and not be horribly inconvenienced by just putting a piece of fabric over my face, surely other people can do it to pop out to the supermarket for an hour," Kite-Laidlaw said. "There’s so much we don’t know about coronavirus, if you could save a life by just putting a mask on, why wouldn’t you?"
In speaking out, these moms are hoping to fight a wave of misinformation that has been swirling since the pandemic began.
Just last week, a California woman now dubbed "Trader Joe's Karen" went viral for going on a supermarket tirade. It happened after a fellow shopper called her out for not wearing a face mask in the store.
"I have a breathing problem!" she screamed, in a video that was later shared to Twitter. (She also called a staffer a "b*tch" and fellow shoppers in masks "Democratic pigs" before storming out of the store.)
In response to the video, a woman named Emily shared her own to refute the claim that "breathing problems" prevent people from wearing masks.
"My name is Emily, and I have moderate to severe asthma given the time of year," she begins. "I have it controlled on two medications, and I also have a rescue inhaler. And I'd like to show you something."
She then proceeds to put on a face mask, which she says she wears for 12-13 hours while working as a bartender. After some time has passed, she checks her blood oxygen levels using a pulse oximeter -- which clearly shows that she's at 99% and has plenty of oxygen in her bloodstream. She then switches to a KN95 mask, and once again, the oximeter doesn't show a reduction in oximetry rates. Finally, she puts on a P100-level mask, which is even more intense. And -- surprise, surprise -- her oxygen doesn't dip at all.
"In other words, if someone like me with breathing problems can wear all three of these masks throughout the day and have the same oximetry rate, then somebody without breathing problems has no other excuse not to wear a mask, other than their own selfish motivation and unempathetic way of being," she concludes the clip.
(Ohhh SNAP!)
Part of the debate surrounding face masks also lies in how politicized they've become.
It doesn't help that only 18 states currently mandate face masks in public, while 32 do not, ABC News reports.
But for many moms just like Kershner and Kite-Laidlaw, the argument against wearing one when it could help save others' lives is pretty weak.
"It’s kind of like arguing about putting on a seat belt in a car. It’s the smallest thing that could have such a massive life or death impact," Kite-Laidlaw told GMA. "If I could do it in the most stressful time of my life, then a completely healthy person doing everyday tasks can do it too."
