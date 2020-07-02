Moms Who Wore Face Masks During Hours of Labor Shuts Down Those Who Refuse To Wear Them

On June 26, Jai Kershner took to Twitter to shut people up about that last one.

If I can wear a mask through 38 hours of labor, a c-section, and recovery . . . You can do it for an hour while running to the grocery store and/or other errands. #WearADamnMask

And she might just have one of the best arguments out there.

"If I can wear a mask through 38 hours of labor, a C-section, and recovery . . . You can do it for an hour while running to the grocery store and/or other errands," she tweeted.



According to Good Morning America, Kershner also has asthma, which is why she immediately saw through people's bogus claims about wearing face masks.

"I got home [from the hospital] and I just kept seeing people complaining about it like, 'If you are not comfortable being around people who don’t wear masks, then don’t go out,'" she said. "It’s just like you don’t wear a mask for yourself, you wear a mask to protect each other. Right now in society we need to be loving on each other in every way, shape and form possible."

