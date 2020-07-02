Teens Are Throwing 'COVID Parties' To See Who Can Get Infected First as a Sick New Game

As for these "COVID Parties," they aren't just risky for the students who attend them.

They also pose a threat to any elderly or immunocompromised adults who may become infected by one of the teens, should they pass the virus on.



Which is why Tuscaloosa officials are hoping to nip them in the bud now, by spreading awareness about them to local residents.

"We're trying to break up any parties that we know of," McKinstry told ABC News.

Arrol Sheehan, spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Public Health, also told the outlet that residents who test positive for the virus are also required to be quarantined at home for 14 days, per the state's "Safer at Home Order." Anyone who's found violating that heath order is subject to a fine of $500.

"Suspected violations of the home quarantine order should be reported to law enforcement and the local health department," she added in a statement.