'Chipotle Karen' Points Gun at Black Mom & Daughter During Angry Parking Lot Dispute

For now, the Oakland County sheriff's office is looking into the matter, and a press conference was expected to be held Thursday afternoon.

Several local officials have spoken out since the video first surfaced.

"I am deeply disturbed by an incident last night where a woman pointed a cocked gun at another woman during an argument," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a statement, according to the Detroit News. "This behavior is unacceptable. I wholly expect the prosecutor to bring charges that reflect the severity of the incident."

Sen. Rosemary Bayer also admonished the woman's behavior.

"There is nothing acceptable about what happened in Orion Township last night at the Chipotle. It is abhorrent to think that some in this country have such a sense of self-righteousness and entitlement that the idea of pulling a gun out on an unarmed child and her mother is OK," Bayer said in a separate statement.

As for Hill and her daughter, she said the entire incident has left them both "traumatized," along with her other children who witnessed the altercation from their car.