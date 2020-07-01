Pregnant Mom Shares Immense 'Mask Regret' After Entire Family Is Diagnosed With COVID-19

A family of three and soon to be four from El Reno, Oklahoma, is fighting for their health after all being diagnosed with the coronavirus. At 10 weeks pregnant, Vanessa Geheb isn't excitedly planning for her unborn baby along with her 22-month-old daughter, Everlee, and her husband. Instead, they are all battling COVID-19, and this terrified mom hopes that others learn from her family's story.
Geheb explained that at first, the parents assumed they were just suffering from allergies.
Last weekend, Geheb and her husband found out that all three family members tested positive for COVID-19.
The mom admits she's been incredibly nervous since she's gotten severely sick. She fears she's not even healthy enough to carry her unborn child.
Now, the mom regrets every moment she thought it was OK to not wear a mask.
"I wish I could go back -- and this makes me emotional, I don't know why -- but I wish I could go back and wear a mask every single second of every single day," she explained.
She just hopes that Everlee will recover and is using her story to remind others that they need to keep both themselves and others safe.
Precautions such as wearing a mask can greatly reduce the risk of transmitting the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 primarily is spread through respiratory droplets "produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice (e.g., while shouting, chanting, or singing)."
"Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings," the CDC website stated. "The spread of COVID-19 can be reduced when cloth face coverings are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces."
Those those who aren't sick should think twice before ditching their mask.
Even for carriers of the virus who show no symptoms (aka "asymptomatic") or who are sick but will eventually show symptoms (aka "pre-symptomatic"), the virus can be transmitted to others "before showing symptoms."
A recent study from the CDC also showed that pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 "are more likely to be hospitalized and are at increased risk for intensive care unit (ICU) admission and receipt of mechanical ventilation than nonpregnant women." The risk of death, however, is about the same for both groups.
This is a reality that the worried mom now understands all too well.
Geheb explained to WTNH that even though her husband feels better, he is still dealing with exhaustion as she continues to battle the illness. The mom hopes that by speaking out she can encourage others to stay safe.
"I would not want to risk infecting another pregnant person with this anxiety of what could happen to your baby or even infecting another child," she said.
