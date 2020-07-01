Dad Makes Son Turn Himself in for Rape & Says He’d 'Do It Again' in a Heartbeat

Many of us will have to make some tough calls as parents, but few will ever be faced with the gravity of what Jonathan Evans recently dealt with. The UK father from Pontypool, South Wales, told police last year that he discovered disturbing text messages on his son's phone, in which the 18-year-old confessed to raping a girl. After encouraging his son to "do the right thing," Evans escorted him to the local authorities to confess to what he did.
-
Text messages between Jack Evans and the victim were reportedly found by his father and stepmom, Sarah Morris.
In them, the teen allegedly admitted guilt and apologized for raping the girl. But to his father, that was far from enough.
"I believe you have to own what you did," Jonathan Evans recently told the Mirror. "So I had to make it his choice."
-
Incredibly, his son Jack agreed that he needed to turn himself in and willingly went with his father to the local precinct.
"I am really proud of him for coming to the conclusion that the right thing to do was admit to it," Evans told the Mirror of the day his now 18-year-old son confessed to the crime.
The teen has since been sent to a juvenile detention center for two years and will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.
-
-
The confession will forever alter Jack's future and affect everything from what kind of jobs he can get to where he can live.
But even so, his dad has no regrets.
"I would do the same thing again," the 47-year-old said. "I would have to because that is my moral standing on it, it is painful but it is right."
"You cannot get on with your life if you live your life under a lie, as much as this hurts it is the right thing to do," he continued.
-
According to reports, the crime actually happened in January 2019, though Evans did not discover the text apology until two months later.
Jack, who was then 17, was working at a fast-food restaurant when prosecutors say he persuaded a young woman to have sex with him. But when she changed her mind at the last minute, Jack reportedly forced himself upon her.
"He carried on anyway despite her telling him to stop and trying to push him off," Prosecutor Claire Pickthall told the court, according to the BBC.
-
-
The female victim, whose relationship to Jack is not immediately known, never reported the incident.
She was reportedly a virgin at the time of the rape, and was said to be feeling "worthless" and unable to trust men again in the weeks that followed. Still, her failure to report the incident meant that Jack might have gotten away with the crime, had his dad and stepmom not discovered those text messages.
During his trial, the defense tried to use the teen's willingness to turn himself in as a sign of good character.
"It is extremely rare for anyone to admit to such a serious offense without there being a complaint," noted defense lawyer Gareth Williams, as he attempted to push for a probationary sentence.
-
Ultimately, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke felt that several details of the crime warranted jail time and not just a slap on the wrist.
"Two months after the rape you apologized to your victim and said you understood why she was upset," Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant, according to News.com.au. "But that text came to the attention of your father and mother who took you to a police station. You told an officer your name and said you'd had sex with the young woman."
On his way out of the courtroom, Jack Evans reportedly mouthed "I Love You" to his mother, Deniz Stewart, who is said to have been in tears over the ruling. He was taken to a juvenile detention center where he will be serving out his two-year sentence.
-
-
As the story continues to make headlines, many people have weighed in on social media with their thoughts.
By and large, many of the comments are from people giving Jonathan Evans credit for making the right call, despite how painful had to be.
"You are a good father," one person wrote. "It is sad that he had to learn the hard way and went to prison, but he needs to think about what he did and the emotional pain he would have caused the girl."
"It takes a brave and sensible parent to do this," wrote another person. "Your son is a fortunate child of yours, showing him the right way when he has done very very wrong. I truly admire your strength and tenacity."
"Sir you have my greatest respect," someone else shared. "It was probably the hardest thing you ever had to do. To turn in your own son. Let's just hope he learns from it. And it makes him a better person."
But most of all, people applauded the father for stopping something that could have persisted -- causing undue pain to so many.
"He likely saved so many others and given his son a fighting chance to get counseling and become better," one woman noted. "[It] may not happen, but there was zero chance if he hadn't reported it."
Share this Story