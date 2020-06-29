Baby Girl Dies in Hot SUV After Dad 'Inadvertently' Forgets Her While Running Errands

A medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause of death.

Detectives have completed the on scene investigation. Preliminarily, detectives believe the child’s father inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time. Exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/0fA2swwaK4

Sadly, cases like this happen often. Consumer Reports spoke with David Diamond, a professor of psychology at the University of South Florida in Tampa, who said forgetting a child is often not a question of negligence -- it's the result of a memory problem.



"The most common response is that only bad or negligent parents forget kids in cars," Diamond explained. "It's a matter of circumstances. It can happen to everyone."



Diamond noted that there are two parts to a person's memory -- the prospective and the semantic. Prospective memory helps us remember to do something in the future, whereas semantic memory allows people to drive from home to work while on "autopilot."

The two often work together when we make changes to our routines, but if we're stressed or distracted, our working memory can sometimes fail, which is when catastrophe can strike.

"The habit brain system is a great convenience that allows us to go into autopilot," he said. "The beauty of it is that we don't have to remember every turn, but the problem is that it's actually guiding our behavior. When it guides our behavior, it suppresses the other part of the brain that is supposed to remind us of additional information.

"We have to accept the fact that our brain multitasks. And as a part of that multitasking, the awareness of a child can be lost," he continued. "We have to accept that the human memory is flawed. That includes when loving, attentive parents lose awareness of their children when they are in a car."