Costco Is No Longer Selling Beloved Sheet Cakes & Parents Are Divided

Instead, Costco is offering 10-inch cakes, which according to a statement provided to the New York Times, seem to be "resonating" with shoppers.

According to customer comments, however, it sounds like people are pretty meh on the new cakes -- and are still missing the real thing.

"We liked the new chocolate cake but it's not as good as old one," one person commented on Costco's Facbook post. "I don't like the chocolate mousse filling in the new one so I just scraped [it] out."



"I agree with some above posts ... bring back the All American cake, please!!" someone else added. "We used to buy this for all of our special occasions, and the new substitute is just not as good."

"The sheet cake was the main reason I even got a membership!" another person chimed in.



Believe it or not, another person said she loves the cake so much, she even served it at her wedding.