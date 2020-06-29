Mom Kills Her 2 Girls so They Don't 'Grow Up Without a Mother' After Fatally Shooting Sleeping Husband

Deputies who responded to the home testified that when Taylor first opened the door, she pointed a 9mm gun at them.

That caused an officer to fire at her, striking Taylor twice. She was taken to a hospital, where she spent two weeks recovering from her wounds.

It was from her hospital bed that the mom of two gave officers a lengthy statement, in which she blamed her husband for burning through the cash settlement, according to the News Journal. But she stopped short of confessing to the shootings, which she claimed to have no memory of.

It's for this reason that Taylor entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant denies wrongdoing but admits that the prosecution likely has enough evidence to convict the defandant.