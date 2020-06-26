Woman Brilliantly Illustrates the 3 Stages of Breastfeeding Using Wine Glasses

Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Nicky Gibbon
Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook

Moms who are new to breastfeeding often find themselves Googling tons of questions they never knew to ask before. But there's always one that seems to loom larger than others in those first days of nursing: How do you now if your baby is getting enough milk? After all, when you're not pumping and bottle-feeding, it's hard to see how much breast milk is really getting consumed, and the worry that they'll go hungry is real. But now, breastfeeding moms across the Internet have a woman named Nicky Gibbon to thank, after she brilliantly illustrated how to know how much milk your baby's getting in a Facebook video that's going viral.

  • To do so, she uses three wine glasses, a large sponge, and a jug of oil mixed with water that's been dyed blue. 

    As she explains in the clip, the water dyed blue represents the majority of the breast milk, while the oil, which rises to the top, represents the fattier parts of the milk.

    "If you were to express your milk and let it settle, it would separate as it has done in this jug," she explains, "but in the breast it is all mixed up together."

  • The sponge represents the breast itself, which Gibbon explains as she dunks it several times in the jug of oil and water.

    As she does, it begins to soak up the "breast milk," and she shares an important point that many people may new moms may not know.

    "It is important to remember that breasts are not storage vessels," Gibbon says "Milk is not stored in them. It is made on demand as baby is suckling."

  • Once the sponge is good and saturated, Gibbon sets up the three wine glasses, which are used to show the three different stages of feeding.

    Nicky Gibbon
    Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook

    Understanding these three phases is key to knowing what's truly going on when your baby is feeding -- and being confident that they're full.

    "When you first latch your baby on for a feed, that will start with rapid sucks and that is to initiate the letdown," she begins. "During letdown, baby will be sucking and swallowing quite quickly to keep up with the fast flow of milk.” 

    Most of that milk, which Gibbon calls "the thirst-quenching part of the milk," comes out blue. "It has a high water content," she says, "and it's packed full of glucose to wake baby up."

  • "And as the letdown slows, baby will fall into a more rhythmic suck/swallow/breathe pattern of feeding," Gibbon continues.

    Nicky Gibbon
    Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook

    This, she explains, is Stage 2 of feeding, and she begins to mimic it by taking slight pauses in between squeezing the sponge, to show how a baby pauses to take in deep breaths.

    There's an interesting reason for the patterns of this stage -- one that's very important for your baby's nutrition.

    "There'll be pausing to let the larger fat molecules in, or pass," Gibbon explains, "and you can see in the second glass that there's more fat than the first."

    She adds that you'll notice your baby doing one to two sucks per swallow at this point.

  • Finally, comes Stage 3.

    Nicky Gibbon
    Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook

    “At the end of a feed, baby may flutter and it may be really tempting to take baby off at this stage as it can seem like they are not doing much at all,” Gibbon explains, as the water from the sponge spills messily over her hands.

    But leaving them on a bit longer is crucial she says, as she notes that the water in the wine glass shows "what they would have missed on." (AKA some high-fat, high-quality milk.)

    “It is needed for weight gain and to satisfy their hunger," she says, adding that "the fat molecules at the end of a feed are so large that babies flutter to allow their tongue to manipulate those really large fat molecules out."

    (Pretty fascinating, huh?)

  • According to Gibbon, some babies still appear hungry at the end of a feed, which may in turn lead moms to doubt themselves.

    Nicky Gibbon
    Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook

    "But it's perfectly normal for babies to want the second breast," she says, "and the reason is because we compare this high-calorie milk to something like chocolate, and after having chocolate, we often reach for a glass of water ourselves, and babies are no different. They may want some of that thirst-quenching milk to wash down the chocolate at the end of the feed."

    Gibbon also points out another fun-fact that new moms may not know: During warm-weather days, babies may not want to feed for that long.

    "They may want short, frequent feeds for more of this thirst-quenching milk," she explains. “And that's the reason why we don't need to offer exclusively breastfed babies water alongside breastfeeding because this thirst-quenching milk has a high water content already."

    (Who knew?!)

    Gibbon adds that moms shouldn't worry if their baby doesn't get to the flutter stage with every feed, because "they will adapt to the weather and growth spurts as well."

    "Your babies are very clever, they know what they need," she concludes, adding that moms should "trust your bodies because they are amazing and they will adapt to your baby's needs."

  • If you're pretty impressed with Gibbons' little tutorial, you're not alone.

    The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook since it was first posted on June 4, where countless moms called Gibbon "brilliant" for the demo.

    "Amazing and reassured me at a point where I was starting to worry it was time to stop because he was just feeding a little bit and not seeming to want more," wrote one mom. "I started to feel like I wasn’t maybe giving him enough but this makes perfect sense with the heat!!!"

    "That is a fantastic visual well done!" wrote another mom. "I've also been told previously by a midwife that the 'fluttering' was him using me as a pacifier. Every parent to be should see this!"

    We'd have to agree with that one.

