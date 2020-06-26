Woman Brilliantly Illustrates the 3 Stages of Breastfeeding Using Wine Glasses

Helen Montgomery-Doyle/Facebook
Moms who are new to breastfeeding often find themselves Googling tons of questions they never knew to ask before. But there's always one that seems to loom larger than others in those first days of nursing: How do you now if your baby is getting enough milk? After all, when you're not pumping and bottle-feeding, it's hard to see how much breast milk is really getting consumed, and the worry that they'll go hungry is real. But now, breastfeeding moms across the Internet have a woman named Nicky Gibbon to thank, after she brilliantly illustrated how to know how much milk your baby's getting in a Facebook video that's going viral.
-
To do so, she uses three wine glasses, a large sponge, and a jug of oil mixed with water that's been dyed blue.
As she explains in the clip, the water dyed blue represents the majority of the breast milk, while the oil, which rises to the top, represents the fattier parts of the milk.
"If you were to express your milk and let it settle, it would separate as it has done in this jug," she explains, "but in the breast it is all mixed up together."
-
The sponge represents the breast itself, which Gibbon explains as she dunks it several times in the jug of oil and water.
As she does, it begins to soak up the "breast milk," and she shares an important point that many people may new moms may not know.
"It is important to remember that breasts are not storage vessels," Gibbon says "Milk is not stored in them. It is made on demand as baby is suckling."
-
-
Once the sponge is good and saturated, Gibbon sets up the three wine glasses, which are used to show the three different stages of feeding.
-
"And as the letdown slows, baby will fall into a more rhythmic suck/swallow/breathe pattern of feeding," Gibbon continues.
-
-
Finally, comes Stage 3.
-
According to Gibbon, some babies still appear hungry at the end of a feed, which may in turn lead moms to doubt themselves.
-
-
If you're pretty impressed with Gibbons' little tutorial, you're not alone.
The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook since it was first posted on June 4, where countless moms called Gibbon "brilliant" for the demo.
"Amazing and reassured me at a point where I was starting to worry it was time to stop because he was just feeding a little bit and not seeming to want more," wrote one mom. "I started to feel like I wasn’t maybe giving him enough but this makes perfect sense with the heat!!!"
"That is a fantastic visual well done!" wrote another mom. "I've also been told previously by a midwife that the 'fluttering' was him using me as a pacifier. Every parent to be should see this!"
We'd have to agree with that one.
