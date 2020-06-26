Woman Brilliantly Illustrates the 3 Stages of Breastfeeding Using Wine Glasses

According to Gibbon, some babies still appear hungry at the end of a feed, which may in turn lead moms to doubt themselves.

"But it's perfectly normal for babies to want the second breast," she says, "and the reason is because we compare this high-calorie milk to something like chocolate, and after having chocolate, we often reach for a glass of water ourselves, and babies are no different. They may want some of that thirst-quenching milk to wash down the chocolate at the end of the feed."



Gibbon also points out another fun-fact that new moms may not know: During warm-weather days, babies may not want to feed for that long.

"They may want short, frequent feeds for more of this thirst-quenching milk," she explains. “And that's the reason why we don't need to offer exclusively breastfed babies water alongside breastfeeding because this thirst-quenching milk has a high water content already."

(Who knew?!)

Gibbon adds that moms shouldn't worry if their baby doesn't get to the flutter stage with every feed, because "they will adapt to the weather and growth spurts as well."

"Your babies are very clever, they know what they need," she concludes, adding that moms should "trust your bodies because they are amazing and they will adapt to your baby's needs."