Mom Says She Was Told To Leave Baby Outside Before Entering Store for 'Social Distancing'

There have been lots of little new rules to get used to since the global health crisis upended life as we know it. Now, we never leave home without our trusty face masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer. When we go to the grocery store, we follow the directional arrows that ensure foot traffic flows in one direction only. And when we stand on line, we know to stand 6 feet apart, at all times. But one UK mom was stunned by a new social distancing "rule" she was informed of during a trip to the post office: If she intended to come in, she had to leave her sleeping baby outside. (Uh ... say what now?)
According to SWNS, Mandy Jones was visiting a post office in Tupsley, Hereford, when it happened.
"I went to post a parcel after dropping my little girl off at school so I got in the line for 10 minutes as there was only one person in and out at a time," she later told the news outlet.
But when it was her turn to enter, she was abruptly stopped.
"I just stepped inside the door when a lady told me there was no babies or children allowed," said Jones.
Understandably, the mom was somewhat stunned by the "rule."
"I was told I could leave my baby outside," said Jones, of her 7-month-old son Liam.
That's right -- she was told to leave her baby out on the sidewalk, just chilling alone in his stroller.
"The shop assistant said she would keep an eye on him for me," Jones noted, but considering the woman was a complete stranger to her, that wasn't exactly an offer the mom was about to accept.
"I'm not leaving my baby outside he's not a dog, I'm not not going to tie him up outside," Jones later fumed. "I had no idea who the shop assistant was, I wasn't going to trust them with my baby."
To say the incident left the mom livid would certainly be an understatement.
"I was absolutely fuming, you can't expect to leave your child outside, it's wrong," she told a reporter.
Jones tried to consider things from the management's perspective, but given the circumstances, their logic seemed shaky.
"It's only a little corner shop so I could understand if you weren't allowed push chairs inside and I could carry him in, but I was was told I couldn't bring my baby in at all," she added. "What did they really think they could catch from a baby that they can't catch from an adult?"
Ultimately, the busy mom felt she had no choice but to leave.
Just like the US, social distancing guidelines have been in place since March throughout the UK.
By mid-month, the federal government tightened the guidelines even further, in response to an acceleration in coronavirus cases, particularly in London.
According to Fortune, those measures urged residents to work from home and avoid social contact (especially among those who are high risk), as well as refrain from visiting pubs, restaurants, and other social gathering places. By March 20, Prime Minister Boris Johnson went one step further, by ordering the official closure of all pubs and restaurants throughout the country.
Guidelines posted on the UK government's official website also urge citizens to avoid public transportation if possible and gather in groups of no more than six. When it comes to maintaining a safe distance in public, the government recommends standing 2 meters (or 6 1/2 feet) apart from people who do not reside in the same household. (However, this week, Johnson announced the distance could be reduced to 1 meter.)
To date, the UK has reported more than 309,000 cases of coronavirus, and more than 43,000 deaths.
While Jones understands the importance of social distance guidelines (and the risks of COVIV-19), she says the post office went too far.
And, it seems that the management at the post office ultimately agreed.
"We're sorry to hear that a customer had an unsatisfactory visit to our Tupsley branch," a spokesperson later told SWNS. "Due to the narrowness of the shop the postmaster introduced restrictions at the start of lockdown."
"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by not allowing children into the shop," the statement continued. "These restrictions have now been reviewed and an adult is now allowed to bring a baby or child into the shop, if the child is supervised during their visit."
