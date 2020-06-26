Mom Says She Was Told To Leave Baby Outside Before Entering Store for 'Social Distancing'

According to SWNS, Mandy Jones was visiting a post office in Tupsley, Hereford, when it happened.

"I went to post a parcel after dropping my little girl off at school so I got in the line for 10 minutes as there was only one person in and out at a time," she later told the news outlet.



But when it was her turn to enter, she was abruptly stopped.

"I just stepped inside the door when a lady told me there was no babies or children allowed," said Jones.