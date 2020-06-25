3-Year-Old Injured After Illegal Fireworks Blast Through His Bedroom Window

If you've been hearing fireworks go off a lot more than usual lately, you're not alone. Police in cities across the US have noted a rise in illegal fireworks lately, and it's causing many residents to become agitated and even fearful in their own homes. But one New York City family's upsetting story is serving as a cautionary tale for just how dangerous they can be, after an illegal firework smashed through a Bronx window and left a toddler with burns and stitches.
According to NBC 4 New York, the incident happened in the early morning hours of June 24, in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.
As their parents slept, 3-year-old Adiel Rosario and his sister awoke around 12:30 a.m. to loud bangs and nonstop popping sounds outside. They quickly tip-toed to a nearby window, where they could see that someone was setting off illegal fireworks in the street below -- a now common occurrence in many neighborhoods throughout New York City.
But as the boy peered through the glass to get a closer look, one of the fireworks headed straight for his window.
Seconds later, Adiel's father, Jesus, awoke to the screams of his 3-year-old, who had been standing in the direct path of the firework.
"Heard a baby crying, fireworks came through the window," Jesus later told CBS News. "He got burned all over his arm, and they had to give him at least five stitches. And that was it. I took him to the hospital, myself."
The harrowing moment the firework sailed through the family's sixth-floor apartment was caught on video.
The boy's older sister had been capturing the display on a cellphone, and it shows one of them coming through the window just as the little boy cries out in pain.
"The fireworks were, like, spreading around, one of them came in," the sister told CBS News. "It, like, almost destroyed everything in our room. There was also fire at my favorite teddy bear."
Luckily, the toddler is doing just fine.
According to The New York Post, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his burns and got stitches on his head before being released to go home.
But as his dad told the Post, it was a terrifying experience.
As Jesus rushed to take his son to the hospital, his car was blocked by a box of fireworks -- and they appeared to be going off in his direction.
"Nice show," the worried father shouted at the people near the fireworks. "Look what happened to my kid. Now I have to go to the hospital."
But the incident is just one more dangerous example of what can go wrong when using illegal fireworks.
According to ABC 7, New York City has received around 13,000 fireworks complaints in 2020, compared to 1,000 in 2019. And Adiel isn't the only victim. On Monday, an unnamed assailant was seen lighting a firework and throwing it at a 66-year-old homeless man, who suffered multiple burns.
The next day, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a crackdown, launching an illegal fireworks task force which will aim to stop illegal fireworks sales in the city and in surrounding areas.
"It's more than we've ever seen it," the mayor said during a press conference. "Illegal fireworks are both dangerous and a public nuisance. We're cracking down on this activity at the source to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and the ability of our neighbors to get some sleep."
But Jesus isn't so sure going after those selling fireworks is the right approach.
"The NYPD should take care of the people doing it, because if they don't put a stop to people doing it, they won't stop buying it," he told The Post. "Imagine if it was a bigger firework. I mean, anybody could get killed."
As for the culprit in his son's case, police are still investigating. NYPD said that one person has been taken into custody, but had not been formally arrested as of Wednesday.
