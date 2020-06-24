Man Allegedly Shoots Pregnant Girlfriend & 3-Year-Old Girl, Killing Them Both

The family of a pregnant mother from Maryland is deep in mourning this week after Baltimore police say her boyfriend shot and killed her, as well as her toddler. Shiand Miller, 23, and her 3-year-old daughter Shaniya Gilmore were allegedly shot dead by Miller's boyfriend, Devon Sample, while they were sitting in a parked car last week. Sample, 24, was quickly arrested on Friday and now faces 16 charges relating to the killings.
-
According to family members, Sample and Miller had been arguing frequently in recent days.
Still, no one could have predicted it would have turned deadly.
Miller was eight months pregnant with their child at the time of her death, and due to give birth later this summer. Three-year-old Shaniya was from a previous relationship, reports say.
-
Police believe the shootings happened on Thursday night, but their bodies weren't discovered until shortly before noon on Friday.
They were found by an unnamed witness, who told WJZ that she at first thought the mother was asleep behind the wheel. But as soon as she approached the car, the woman could tell something was wrong.
After calling out to Miller several times without any response, the woman quickly dialed 911.
-
-
Both victims were unresponsive when paramedics arrived, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Sample was quickly linked to the car, since records show he'd recently been pulled over while driving it, and was swiftly taken into custody once police located him.
The Baltimore man now faces 16 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killings of Miller and her daughter, and one count of committing a crime of violence against a pregnant person.
-
At a vigil for the mother and daughter on Sunday, family shared their heartbreak and disbelief over the sudden loss.
"She wanted to be a hairstylist, she was a princess," remembered Sheree Reid, Miller's mother, according to WJZ. "My grandbaby Niya, very playful, always a smile."
"I will always remember her commitment, her dedication, her hard work, her effort, her nurturing, her smile, her loveliness, her beauty and everything she possessed," one of Miller's teachers added.
Meanwhile, one friend admitted that they can at least find some small sense of peace in the fact that Miller's no longer in turmoil.
"She was hurting so bad and she was fighting so hard, and she's not hurting no more," the friend shared.
-
-
At least one resident told WJZ that she'd likely heard gunshots from the killings on Thursday night.
"I heard like firecrackers, coming to find out it probably was the shots," one woman told the outlet.
Sadly, other residents may have assumed the same -- especially with the use of illegal fireworks on the rise in cities across the US.
-
Miller's brother, Eric Jenkins, has since set up a GoFundMe page to honor his sister and niece.
"My family is grieving right now as we search for answers," he wrote on the page. "We are at a loss for words and am asking for any help that people can provide for funeral expenses."
In just a few short days, the campaign has raised more than $18,000. But while Jenkins appreciates all the monetary support others have given, he cares just as much about helping other families avoid the same heartache in the future.
"Even if you can not donate," Jenkins notes, "a share is free and can help spread the word. This senseless violence needs to stop."
Share this Story