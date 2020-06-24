Man Allegedly Shoots Pregnant Girlfriend & 3-Year-Old Girl, Killing Them Both

At a vigil for the mother and daughter on Sunday, family shared their heartbreak and disbelief over the sudden loss.

"She wanted to be a hairstylist, she was a princess," remembered Sheree Reid, Miller's mother, according to WJZ. "My grandbaby Niya, very playful, always a smile."

"I will always remember her commitment, her dedication, her hard work, her effort, her nurturing, her smile, her loveliness, her beauty and everything she possessed," one of Miller's teachers added.

Meanwhile, one friend admitted that they can at least find some small sense of peace in the fact that Miller's no longer in turmoil.

"She was hurting so bad and she was fighting so hard, and she's not hurting no more," the friend shared.

