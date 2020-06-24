Mom Defends Video of 8-Month-Old Being Tossed in Pool & 'Drowning' as He Learns To Swim

Still, at least one Twitter user noted that while they knew babies can float, they were still taken aback by how far Oliver was tossed.

"I've never seen them tossed in like this," one person tweeted. "Usually the instructor is in the water from the start."

"Aquatic Specalist here," someone else added. "We teach high school students how to become water safety instructors through the American Red Cross. NEVER do we teach the students to do this."

The same person also questioned why this technique might be used to begin with.

"Babies ability to float is instinct[ual], they don't have to be taught to do that," the person added. "I think it's a great instinct in case if an emergency happens when they're with parents, but most classes for babies are getting them used to the water with their parents. This is pretty out there man, just saying."