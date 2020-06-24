Mom Defends Video of 8-Month-Old Being Tossed in Pool & 'Drowning' as He Learns To Swim

Just when you thought TikTok videos couldn't get any more out-there, a new clip is going viral that has people talking -- and it's leaving them majorly divided. It was shared last week by Colorado mom Krysta Meyer, and shows her 8-month-old son Oliver getting tossed into a pool by a swim instructor, who then waits to go to his aid. Depending on who you ask, though, the video is either an incredible sight to behold, or borderline negligent.
Meyer posted the clip on TikTok four days ago, where it's racked up more than 51 million views.
In it, the swim instructor gingerly tosses Oliver into an indoor pool where other babies are getting swim lessons. The infant -- who isn't wearing swimmies or any other float aid -- struggles a bit as he begins to sink, but eventually rights himself so he's floating on his back, with his face exposed to the air.
By then, the swim instructor has hopped into the pool, and inches closer to guide him as he navigates the water.
The clip has since been shared across social media, where it's racked up million of more views and received a wide array of reactions.
A lot of people were shocked by the whole thing.
"Throw my baby in like like that and I'll drown u," one person tweeted in response to the video.
"Just like spanking this is abusive too," someone else wrote. "So stop making excuses for cruelty against babies."
"My brain just says, 'That's not how you're supposed to do that,'" another person wrote.
But plenty of people pointed out that baby swim lessons are actually a thing -- and they are not that crazy.
In fact, babies can learn a skill that could potentially prevent them from drowning.
These swim classes for babies have the potential to save lives. Parents take infants to the classes so if they accidentally fall into water, they can float and have the skills and muscle memory. For more, check out Infant Swimming Resource and CAST Water Safety Foundation.
"This is a real thing and it's important!" one person tweeted.
"I was a swim instructor for 7 years and this has always been part of the curriculum for baby classes," another Twitter user added. "They can float on instinct."
They're right -- it's called the "diving reflex" (or, more formally, the bradycardic response).
According to the Texas Swim Academy, it's a "natural reflex common to many mammals, including humans."
"When a baby is submerged in water, the natural survival reflex is to hold their breath and open their eyes," the website explains, adding that it's the same reaction you can provoke by blowing into your baby's face. "Infants also react in other ways that are less obvious: heart rate decreases and blood is conserved in the vital organs. This allows for added survival ability underwater, typically until adult help arrives."
Still, at least one Twitter user noted that while they knew babies can float, they were still taken aback by how far Oliver was tossed.
"I've never seen them tossed in like this," one person tweeted. "Usually the instructor is in the water from the start."
"Aquatic Specalist here," someone else added. "We teach high school students how to become water safety instructors through the American Red Cross. NEVER do we teach the students to do this."
The same person also questioned why this technique might be used to begin with.
"Babies ability to float is instinct[ual], they don't have to be taught to do that," the person added. "I think it's a great instinct in case if an emergency happens when they're with parents, but most classes for babies are getting them used to the water with their parents. This is pretty out there man, just saying."
Baby swim lessons have become trendy in the last few years, with some infants starting as young as 6 months.
That said, experts remain split on whether that's a good thing. And, most notably, the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn't recommend infant swim lessons.
According to the AAP website:
"There is currently no evidence that infant swim programs for babies under 1 year old lower their drowning risk. Infants this age may show reflex 'swimming' movements but can't yet raise their heads out of the water well enough to breathe. It's OK to enroll in a parent-child water play class to help your infant get used to being in the pool, though; this can be a fun activity to enjoy together."
This might be what drove the controversy behind Meyer's post, which received so much criticism, the mom was forced to speak out.
"A lot of people are seeing a kid being thrown into the water and thinking, That's not good! You shouldn't be doing that!" she told BuzzFeed News. "I've gotten death threats. I've had people tell me I'm the worst kind of mom, that I'm endangering my children, that I'm traumatizing them."
Whoa.
Still, the mom wanted her critics to know that this wasn't just your average swim class. In fact, it was called an infant survival class, held at Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"The whole premise behind what we do is safety," Little Fins owner Lauri Armstrong told BuzzFeed. "We teach 8-month-olds to assess their situation and find an exit strategy [in water]. I know it seems crazy."
At the end of the day, Armstrong said, the babies' safety is always No. 1.
And the skills they learn in her classes are invaluable.
"When kids fall into bodies of water, it's often not pretty. It's often very disorientating," she told the outlet. "They have to learn to come up and recover on their own."
That's precisely what little Oliver has been mastering at Little Fins -- and his mama couldn't be more proud.
"I have [both my kids] in swim classes in a controlled environment and with certified instructors," Meyers told BuzzFeed. "I feel so much more comfortable about my kids being around water and they can have that fighting chance to survive. I have my kids' best interests in mind."
