Missing Wife Is Found Dead at Neighbor's House After Husband Says He Was Kidnapped & Robbed

Speaking with News4Jax, he told them they were hanging out when he decided to run to the store. When he came back, he immediately knew something was off. Their TV was in the middle of the road and their door was wide open.

"Amber's not here. She's not here. We got to find her," he remembered thinking.

Daniel also told police that when he was eventually returned home by his kidnappers he also saw their television was left in the street.

"When I came back all I noticed was my flat screen TV was in the road. I came back to the house and I couldn't find my wife. I went inside and couldn't find my wife. I told police I can't find my wife. I think she was kidnapped," he told First Coast News.