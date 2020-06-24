'Racist' Woman Deliberately Coughed in Baby's Face To Teach Mom a 'Lesson' on Social Distancing

Police are asking for help to find a 60-something woman who allegedly coughed on a 1-year-old boy's face at a Yogurtland in San Jose, California. The unnamed woman was reportedly upset that the boy's mother wasn't social distancing to her satisfaction and took things into her own hands to teach the mom a lesson.

  • Mireya Mora was in line with her young son at Yogurtland about 5:30 p.m. June 12.

    According to the mom, the woman in front of her was angry that she and her son's stroller were too close to her.

    "It happened so quick I was in shock," Mora told ABC 7. "She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face."

  • Surveillance footage taken from the scene shows the woman as she leans over the boy's stroller.

    A press release from the San Jose Police Department clarified that the woman coughed about two to three times before leaving.

  • Police describe the woman as a white woman in her 60s with a medium build and included details about her clothing.

    Footage shows the woman wearing a gray bandana, glasses, and a "long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes," the press release stated.

  • Mora told ABC 7 that she believes the incident might have been motivated by race.

    "I believe this woman may be racist because the family in front of her is white," the mom said. "Me and my grandma are Hispanic and she started telling me about my distance and harassing me and my son once I started speaking Spanish to my grandma."

  • There's no doubt in the mom's mind that the older woman's actions were intentional.

    "Coughing on someone's face," she continued. "She did it on purpose it's not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough -- no she purposely coughed on my son's face."

    People reported that the boy is doing well as of now and did not test positive for the coronavirus.

  • Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to come forward.

    Anyone who has information can all Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.

