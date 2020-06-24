'Racist' Woman Deliberately Coughed in Baby's Face To Teach Mom a 'Lesson' on Social Distancing

Mireya Mora was in line with her young son at Yogurtland about 5:30 p.m. June 12.

According to the mom, the woman in front of her was angry that she and her son's stroller were too close to her.



"It happened so quick I was in shock," Mora told ABC 7. "She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face."