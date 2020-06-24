Dad Who Forgot Twins in Hot Car While He Worked Hospital Shift Avoids Prison for Their Deaths

Last summer, a father's tragic mistake forever changed one New York family and tugged at the hearts of parents across the nation. Juan Rodriguez, 39, said he simply forgot to drop his 1-year-old twins off at day care on July 26, 2019, before driving to work in the Bronx, and only discovered them dead in their car seats later that day, after ending his shift. On Tuesday, almost a year after their deaths, the grieving father pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.
Rodriguez, who lives upstate in Rockland County, had been on his way to New York City the morning that it happened.
It was all part of his busy morning commute, which involved first dropping off his 3-year-old son at a day care in Westchester County before making a second stop at another day care where he'd drop off his 1-year-old twins, Luna and Phoenix.
But instead of making that second drop-off, the father of three simply forgot.
As his twins slept quietly in the back seat of his Honda Accord, Rodriguez made his way down to the Bronx, where he was a social worker at the VA hospital. Around 8 a.m., he headed in for his daily shift.
It wasn't until some eight hours later -- after Rodriguez ended his shift and began driving back home -- that he made the grisly discovery.
The father reportedly drove for two blocks before suddenly noticing his twins in the back seat. Both were still strapped into their car seats and were foaming at the mouth.
Rodriguez pulled over immediately, and according to ABC 7, began yelling for help before calling 911. His anguish only intensified once paramedics arrived on the scene and it was clear that nothing could be done to save the twins.
Both children were pronounced dead of what a medical examiner later determined to be hypothermia.
Their core body temperatures had reached 108 degrees as the sweltering summer heat rose throughout the day -- leading to what officials later described as a slow yet agonizing death. During Tuesday's hearing, District Attorney Darcel Clark remarked that both babies had "suffered horribly" in the eight hours they were left inside the car.
Throughout the police investigation, Rodriguez maintained that it was all a tragic accident.
"I assumed I dropped them off at day care before I went to work," Rodriguez reportedly told police at the scene. "I blanked out! My babies are dead! I killed my babies!"
The 39-year-old father, who is an Iraq War veteran, was ultimately arrested but later released on bail.
"My client is heartbroken," Rodriguez's lawyer, Joey Jackson said during the arraignment, ABC 7 reported. "He certainly understands the gravity of what occurred. His family understands the gravity of what occurred. They are strong, they are resilient, and they will get through this very difficult and trying time."
As the days passed, Rodriguez's heartbroken wife, Marissa, also came forward to defend her husband.
"Though I am hurting more than I ever imagined possible, I still love my husband," she told NBC 4 soon after the accident. "He is a good person and great father and I know he would've never done anything to hurt our children intentionally."
Marissa said that she knows how much this has affected him.
"I will never get over this loss and I know he will never forgive himself for this mistake," she said. "This was a horrific accident, and I need him by my side to go through this together."
Because of COVID-19, Rodriguez's hearing Tuesday was held virtually.
His sentence of one year of conditional discharge means he'll avoid prison time, but it's clear that the memory of what happened on that day will never be far from his mind.
Rodriguez and his wife have since committed themselves to doing whatever they can to prevent the same kind of heartbreak from happening to other families, according to NBC 4. By sharing their story, they hope that parents see their experience as a lesson for themselves.
"This was a tragic, unfortunate incident," Clark said during Tuesday's hearing. "I hope that as the sweltering weather is upon us, caregivers will be extra vigilant about children in vehicles."
