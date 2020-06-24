Stepdad Left Fuming After 'Kroger Karen' Accuses Him of Kidnapping White Kid at Grocery Store

To start, the man explains that people are often confused by his race.

"I'm a mixed ethnicity individual," he wrote in his Reddit post. "I've been confused for many races over the course of my 29 years on this planet but I'm literally Caucasian and African American. Usually it can be figured out but the difference with me is my father is the Caucasian so therefore my hair is straight. I'm originally from Texas and am usually confused for being Mexican."

But ever since moving to Massachusetts, he says he's had zero issues with anyone regarding his race.

Well, until now.