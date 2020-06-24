Stepdad Left Fuming After 'Kroger Karen' Accuses Him of Kidnapping White Kid at Grocery Store

iStock
A man on Reddit is sharing a bizarrely racist encounter he experienced last week, and the story just gets weirder and weirder with every turn. In his post, the man recounts what happened the day he ran errands with his 4-year-old stepson and a stranger mistakenly assumed he was up to no good. You see, the stepdad just so happens to be biracial and his stepson is white -- and apparently, that led one woman in the grocery store to the "logical" conclusion that she was in the midst of a kidnapping.
To start, the man explains that people are often confused by his race.
"I'm a mixed ethnicity individual," he wrote in his Reddit post. "I've been confused for many races over the course of my 29 years on this planet but I'm literally Caucasian and African American. Usually it can be figured out but the difference with me is my father is the Caucasian so therefore my hair is straight. I'm originally from Texas and am usually confused for being Mexican."
But ever since moving to Massachusetts, he says he's had zero issues with anyone regarding his race.
Well, until now.
In addition to being biracial himself, he is also in an interracial relationship.
His wife is white and has a 4-year-old son named Ryan from a previous marriage, and the boy means the world to him.
"His father is not in his life as much and I took the responsibility because I love this woman and I love this little boy as if he were my own," he explained. "He's 4 now and I've been in his life since he was 1."
But this week, the pair were at the grocery store when they somehow landed in a truly uncomfortable exchange with a stranger.
As the man made his way down the canned food aisle, his stepson -- full of energy, like most 4-year-old boys -- ran to the other end, just as an old lady entered it.
"My son being the sweet social butterfly he is, approached [the woman] and exclaims an excited, 'Hi! Me 4 and me Ryan!'" the stepdad recalled. "Bless his little heart."
Naturally, the old woman found him adorable.
"Well hello there," she said looking down at him.
But that's when she also said something else ...
"You shouldn't be running around unattended, let's go find your parents," the woman continued.
At first, the dad says he thought nothing of it, figuring that the old woman didn't see him there.
So, he called his son to come back over.
"Ryan! Come back here bud, please!" the man shouted, as his stepson ran back toward him excitedly.
"I'm still searching the shelves as the lady walks past me and stops behind me," the man recalled. "Again, I think nothing of it because it's a grocery store and you have to share the aisles."
But just as he began to turn around and walk toward the cash registers, the old lady stood in his way to intentionally block his path.
To say the man was stunned would be an understatement.
"I say excuse me and try to walk around her and she moves her cart in front of me again," he continued. "I honestly thought she was just getting confused and said excuse me once again and tried one more time to go around and she just blocks my path."
And that, my friends, is when a truly jaw-dropping exchange ensued.
The man shared it in full, word for word, and boy is it a doozy:
Dad: Um sorry about that we'll get out of your way.
Old Lady: Oh I don't think so! You're not going anywhere with that child!
Dad: You mean my son?
Old Lady: That's not your child! He's white! And you're Mexican. You probably didn't even know his name until he said it to me!
Dad: Sure whatever lady, can you just move? My wife is at home and anxiously awaiting for us.
Old Lady: Stop your lies. You're not taking him anywhere you pervert!
Luckily, the 4-year-old told the woman he wasn't going anywhere with her -- but according to the dad, "she was having NONE of it."
"She literally grabbed my son and began to run," he explained. "It caught me off guard because I honestly could not fathom what was actually happening."
Things only got worse from there.
"My son starts screaming loudly because he was so scared and this lady is just like, 'Don't worry sweetie he won't hurt you I promise!'"
It took him a second to catch his bearings, but the dad said he "suddenly snapped back into reality" and started to chase after the old woman, who was -- quite literally -- kidnapping the boy she had just accused of being kidnapped.
While running through the store, the dad frantically yelled for people to stop the old woman who was kidnapping his son.
Luckily, a quick-thinking worker stopped her by the exit -- but the old woman was not done yet.
"Why are you stopping me?" she allegedly told the worker. "This Mexican here is trying to kidnap my grandson!"
WHAT. THE. $%@$#!.
-
By now, the little boy had burst into tears, and was holding out his arms and calling for his dad.
But the old woman was "relentless," the dad shared, and would not let go of the boy "even after he slapped her face multiple times."
Moments later, a manager showed up, and the woman stepped in before the dad could even speak.
"This pervert is trying to kidnap my grandson and I was just trying to escape!" she exclaimed.
To which the dad replied: "That's my son you freaking psycho. Now let him go."
OH. MY. GAWD.
The manager was torn on who to believe, but the dad quickly whipped out his phone to show photos of them together as proof.
The old woman still wasn't buying it, and she accused the dad of somehow faking them. Even worse, a crowd of onlookers had started to form, and two women were taking her side!
"One even called the police, which I was actually happy about because I knew they'd be able to review the security cameras," the dad shared, adding that he also called his wife -- and when she got there, her son shouted "Mama, help!"
-
Eventually, the old woman copped to pretending the boy was her grandson -- but only because she was "protecting him from this pervert."
Yep -- it seems she still thought that the dad had kidnapped the boy and that she was somehow doing some noble deed by having him returned to his mom.
To make matters worse, the two random women who had taken her side stepped in to back her up once more.
"Yeah I witnessed the whole thing, he snatched that child and tried to run away with him but this lady stopped it!" one of them said.
But by then, the man's wife had had enough.
"Oh you mean my husband?!" she interjected.
"Husband??" the old woman responded in confusion.
"Yeah who do you think called me and got me here so fast?!" the wife replied.
At this point, an officer had arrived and could see right through the old woman's story.
First, he went into a back room to review security footage, which (spoiler alert) proved that the man had not kidnapped his son. After returning, he asked if charges would like to be pressed.
"Yes, I would!" the old woman said -- to which the officer replied: "Why would I be asking you that question? Shut your mouth and sit down."
OH, SNAP!
-
He asked the dad once more if he would like to press charges, and (surprise, surprise) the dad said YEP.
"Lady one was charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, providing a false police report and child endangerment," the man shared in his Reddit post. "The other two were also charged with providing a false police report as well. To make matters worse for Lady 1, my son bruises easily and she left some terrible spots on him from where she was grasping him, but he's fine!! This added a charge of child abuse to her rap sheet."
After hearing the man's crazy tale, Redditors could barely handle it.
"I hope the courts throw the book at her!" one person wrote.
"WOW I just do not get some people," someone else said. "So glad that witch did not get away with your boy."
"These stories scare the [expletive] out of me," another person wrote. "Goosebumps and all. I'm so sorry for what you lived. This world is wild."
-
Sadly, a lot of people actually said this story didn't surprise them.
"I get livid when stuff like that happens," one person wrote. "I have a friend that is half white and half Japanese, on their father's side. When she and her older sister were babies, her mom took them to the mall and a woman called the police because she thought she was kidnapping her own daughters."
"My dad has darker skin and straight hair," another person shared. "My mom has lighter olive skin and wavy hair. Among my siblings, I'm the only one who inherited most features from my mom, but with even lighter skin. The number of times strangers asked me where my parents are when I stand nearby my dad was ridiculous."
Most of all, though, people gave the dad a round of applause for how he handled things.
"I must say I respect your self-control if someone grabbed my daughter (2 years old) and tried running off with her they would soon be laying in a pool of their own blood and p--s," one person wrote.
At least one other person pointed out another part of the story that also tugged at the heartstrings. "I like how you think of him as your own son. I think that shows how much you love them."
