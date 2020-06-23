3 Family Members Found Dead in Backyard Swimming Pool After Freak Accident

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at an undisclosed address on Clearview Road in Middlesex County.

BREAKING: Three dead in drowning at East Brunswick, NJ home ... Source tells @brian4NY victims are an adult and two children #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/qXwEaST5io

All three victims have yet to be named publicly, but according to Patch, they were closely related -- the 8-year-old was the daughter of the 32-year-old woman, and the 62-year-old male was an elderly uncle.

As temperatures soared, the family apparently took to their backyard swimming pool to cool off. But that's when a neighbor suddenly heard a scream, and called 911 after fearing that someone had fallen, ABC 7 reported.