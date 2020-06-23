3 Family Members Found Dead in Backyard Swimming Pool After Freak Accident

Residents of East Brunswick, New Jersey, were left stunned Monday after a freak accident claimed the lives of three family members. Police were called by a worried neighbor after a blood-curdling scream was heard from a nearby home, according to NBC News. When authorities arrived, an 8-year-old child, a 32-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old male were all found unresponsive in an above-ground swimming pool.
-
It happened around 4:15 p.m. at an undisclosed address on Clearview Road in Middlesex County.
All three victims have yet to be named publicly, but according to Patch, they were closely related -- the 8-year-old was the daughter of the 32-year-old woman, and the 62-year-old male was an elderly uncle.
As temperatures soared, the family apparently took to their backyard swimming pool to cool off. But that's when a neighbor suddenly heard a scream, and called 911 after fearing that someone had fallen, ABC 7 reported.
-
East Brunswick Police found all three victims unresponsive in the pool before emergency workers removed them to perform CPR.
Sadly, none of them could be saved, and each was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Other family members were reportedly inside the home at the time of the incident, though it remains unclear as to whether they realized what was unfolding outside until police arrived. All were found to be safe but stunned and in shock by what happened. CBS News cameras later captured several of them comforting each other in the driveway.
-
-
As for what exactly caused the victims' deaths, that remains a mystery that investigators are trying to solve quickly.
"This is a devastating day for our entire community," East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said Monday. "It is too early to determine exactly what happened. We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office and will release information as it develops."
Multiple news outlets have reported seeing an electrician's truck arrive at the home as investigators continued to process the scene, raising questions about whether the family was electrocuted.
The Middlesex County regional medical examiner will do autopsies to determine cause of death, Patch reported.
-
Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home last summer but were well-liked by those who knew them.
Several of the neighbors told ABC News that the family was "friendly and outgoing," and they expressed sadness over the sudden loss.
"It's definitely a horrible incident," one neighbor told CBS News, and another said, "There's no words ... it's very sad."
-
-
Swimming pool-related deaths begin to climb every year during the summer months, as temperatures continue to rise.
But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risks continue throughout the year. In fact, some 10 people die each day from accidental drownings, and two of them involve children 14 or younger. Swimming pool deaths caused by electrocutions are certainly more rare, but they do happen.
Last summer, a 9-year-old girl in California died after a loose wire from an underwater pool light caused her to become electrocuted while swimming in her backyard pool. Her family shared the sad story in hopes of warning others.
-
Loose wires around pool water are often to blame for such accidents, according to the Electric Shock Drowning Prevention Association.
They can lead to death when a sudden electrical shock can cause a swimmer to become paralyzed, which in turn leads to drowning.
Police have not yet confirmed whether this is what led to the deaths of the New Jersey family, but it certainly seems likely based on multiple reports. For now, authorities are still investigating.
Share this Story