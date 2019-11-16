Angry Bride Demands Refund After Seeing Wedding Photographer's 'Black Lives Matter' Post

iStock
Like millions of other Americans, Shakira Rochelle has been doing some soul-searching in the last month. The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and most recently, Rayshard Brooks, have triggered national outcry, as thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and systemic racism. Many of them have done so in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement -- holding signs at rallies, sticking them in their front yards, or, in the case of Rochelle, simply posting the message on their social media pages. But few have been met with the same kind of response the Cincinnati photographer recently received, after a bride canceled her upcoming booking and demanded a refund due to Rochelle's stance.
Rochelle shared the post on her Instagram page on June 5.
"Shakira Rochelle Photography stands in solidarity with the black community," Rochelle wrote in her post caption. "The Black Lives Matter movement has my endless support," she added, along with a fist bump emoji.
Rochelle is a well-established photographer based in Cincinnati, where she regularly captures family and maternity portraits, as well as weddings.
She shares much of her work on her Instagram account, where a quick scroll through her feed will bring up touching images of mothers embracing their children, fathers meeting their newborn babies, and couples sharing their wedding day "first look."
But as Rochelle later told Yahoo, she also uses some social media accounts, like Twitter, to share information and spread messages about things that are important to her. And lately, a lot of that has been about racial equality and social injustice.
"I shared a lot of things on my profiles in hopes of educating people and showing support, as well as attended protests and even stood alone with a sign on the sidewalk in my own small town weeks ago," the photographer said.
She's not sure what exactly was the tipping point for this particular bride, but clearly, something set her off.
To date, her post has received more than 9,000 likes in support. But apparently, not everyone who follows Rochelle is loving her stance.
In fact, one bride who Rochelle was set to photograph in an upcoming wedding was so furious with her, she decided to cancel their agreement and demand a refund.
Rochelle later shared two screenshots on Twitter, which appear to have been removed by her, but still exist on several other accounts that shared the images.
In the bride's first text, she requests a "full refund" of her wedding deposit and asks to cancel her services.
She then adds that she and her partner "cannot bring ourselves to support anyone who is so outspoken on matters that simply do not concern them as well as someone who does not believe that ALL lives matter."
"We would be truly embarrassed to have you at our event and feel that you aren’t stable enough to complete the job we need from you," the bride continued. "Please let me know when and how we can expect our refund and we are requesting to be relieved from our contract. Thanks."
Rochelle was, understandably, stunned by the text. But she did her best to keep her cool -- and issue a feisty response of her own.
"I am sorry to hear that," the photographer wrote back, before reminding the bride that she signed a non-refundable contract, which means she can't get her deposit back.
However, canceling their agreement was no problem.
"I will email you a cancellation agreement shortly that will require your signature to forfeit your date," Rochelle continued. "I wish you a lifetime of growth and I would like to thank you for your donation to Black Lives Matter."
In response, the bride wrote back that Rochelle would be hearing from her attorney -- though as of yet, the photographer says that hasn't happened.
Instead, the story has gone viral on social media, where thousands of people applauded the photographer's handling of the matter. Many others voiced their shock over the bride's behavior and a lot of people said that this is precisely the reason why white allies have to be vocal right now.
But most of all, Twitter users took issue with how there are still a lot of people out there who take issue with the message of Black Lives Matter movement, and miss its point in the process.
"Just another person who negates the fact that Black lives do matter," one person tweeted, in response to the story. "The basic concept is that all lives do matter but BLACK lives are a part of ALL lives. So no life matters until the people of color matter. Point blank."
"The fact that stating 'Black lives matter' offends people is mind-boggling," another person responded. "Some of humanity really sucks."
But at least one woman noted that for some people, understanding the movement's message may take some time.
"It's less of privilege and more of ignorance or misunderstanding," they wrote. "When I was younger, I was told 'BLM' in way that insinuated mine didn't. I grew up thinking it was somehow invalidating other people's lives but I grew up and learned to be better. Just need to educate others."
In an interview with In the Know, Rochelle said the bride's reaction was especially shocking since they'd previously gotten along well.
In fact, both of their previous meetings took place in person, and didn't raise any red flags.
"We got along very well in both situations," she told the outlet. "So well, in fact, that she followed my personal social media platforms shortly after. That's where I believe she realized we must have different views on things."
Rochelle recently wrote a follow-up post to the story on Facebook, where she said an edited version of her post was making the rounds.
According to the photographer, it claimed that she was only coming forward with the story as "a business tactic to make a profit on the BLM movement."
"This is the most incredibly absurd thing I have ever heard," she continued. "The original post started out private until a friend asked if she could share it. I never had the intentions or the desire to go viral for this or anything else."
"I have always stood up for human rights and will continue to do so," Rochelle went on. "I have marched with my loved ones as well as alone. My intentions are pure."
Speaking with Yahoo, Rochelle said things have not progressed further than the bride's threat -- at least for now.
"I have not heard anything from her," Rochelle told In The Know. "She has deactivated social media and she has yet to sign the release of contract that I have sent her."
Hopefully, it doesn't escalate further from here -- but if it does, it's safe to say that the photographer has plenty of people in her corner.
