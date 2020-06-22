Michigan Teen With Down Syndrome Found Dead in Pond Hours After Going Missing

Montmorency County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Michigan police shared a tragic update Friday in the case of a missing teen from Montmorency County. Fifteen-year-old Charles Cordes, who had Down syndrome, was found dead in a pond near his home just one day after he was reported missing, the sheriff's office stated.
The teen, who lived in Atlanta, Michigan, with his family, was first reported missing Thursday.
When police arrived at his parents' home, they found no sign of Charles. But when they searched a nearby hay field, where he was last seen, investigators turned up the teen's bike, slippers, glasses, and belt, M Live reported.
Soon, a communitywide search was launched for the missing boy, which continued into the night.
Investigators remained unclear as to which direction the boy could have gone in after leaving his bike behind, but they weren't giving up on searching as the hours passed, according to the Daily Mail. Neighbors reported hearing helicopters circle overhead as they combed through nearby woods and fields where Charles could be.
Police immediately asked the public for any information they might have by posting about Charles' disappearance on Facebook.
"Montmorency County Officers are in search of a missing 15-year-old boy with Down syndrome," the Facebook post read. "Charles Cordes, who is 4 foot and 8 inches tall, was riding his bike in a hay field at his home in Atlanta. The boys bike, slippers, belt, and glasses were found in the hay field. But Charles is still missing. He has blue eyes, blond hair and might be wearing a gray T-shirt with jeans and black socks. His home is located on M-33 southeast of Atlanta."
By 4 p.m. Friday, the frantic search came to an abrupt end -- but sadly, it was not the ending Charles' parents had hoped for.
The teen's lifeless body was reportedly found "in or around" a pond near his parents' home.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cordes family," the sheriff's office noted in an update. "We would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support during this difficult time."
Though an official cause of death has not yet been released, initial reports seem to indicate the teen drowned.
It was a search and rescue dog who helped locate the boy, who was found submerged in the pond, according to the Alpena News. Beyond that, the sheriff's office has only said that an investigation was ongoing and no further details would be provided at this time.
