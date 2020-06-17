George Floyd's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Posts on Father's Day

In a separate post on the same day, GiGi also shared some happy memories of her dad in a short interview clip.

"When I was a little baby, Dad would do everything for me," she told her mother, Roxie Washington, who filmed the exchange. "Like change my diaper and feed me all the time. And put me to bed."

She beamed when remembering how her dad would also take her to Chuck E. Cheese on her birthday "and he let me play all the games!"

"He was strong and good … and good to me," GiGi added. "And he was fine. And guess what? He always gonna be fine."

"Cause he's always with you, right?" her mother asked.

"Uh huh," the 6-year-old replied.