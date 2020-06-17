George Floyd's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Instagram Posts on Father's Day

Over the weekend, millions of Father's Day posts flooded our social media feeds. Some shouted out the devotion of newbie fathers, who've jumped right into this whole dad gig like champs. Others praised the men who raised us -- the ones we now lovingly call "Grandpa." And then there were the posts tinged with sadness, as they fondly remembered the dads who are no longer with us. Among them were two particularly heartbreaking Father's Day posts by Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd. It was the first Father's Day Gianna would spend without her father, who died while in police custody. (A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder in his death.) Sadly, it won't be the last.
Both posts were shared on Sunday and have since been viewed thousands of times.
In one, a simple snapshot shows Floyd holding Gianna (aka "GiGi") as a baby.
"Happy Father's Day in Heaven Daddy ... " the post caption read. "Look I took a picture of us with Rainbow on my first photo lesson... I hope you love it."
Hundreds of Instagram users left messages of support for the little girl, who lost her father nearly a month ago.
In a separate post on the same day, GiGi also shared some happy memories of her dad in a short interview clip.
"When I was a little baby, Dad would do everything for me," she told her mother, Roxie Washington, who filmed the exchange. "Like change my diaper and feed me all the time. And put me to bed."
She beamed when remembering how her dad would also take her to Chuck E. Cheese on her birthday "and he let me play all the games!"
"He was strong and good … and good to me," GiGi added. "And he was fine. And guess what? He always gonna be fine."
"Cause he's always with you, right?" her mother asked.
"Uh huh," the 6-year-old replied.
Since his death on May 25, Floyd has emerged as a new symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, which calls for an end to police brutality.
The father of five died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day. The 46-year-old was arrested after being accused of attempting to pay with a counterfeit bill, and was handcuffed by officers and placed face down on a street.
In terrifying footage captured by a bystander, Floyd was seen begging for his life, telling Chauvin, "I can't breathe" and at one point, calling out for his mother. According to reports, Chauvin ignored the pleas of onlookers to remove his knee from Floyd's neck, and only did so after medics arrived and told him to do so.
Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after, and two separate autopsies ultimately ruled it a homicide.
A June 1 report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that Floyd's death was specifically caused by "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
The same report also revealed that Floyd had been a coronavirus survivor, though this was not found to have contributed to his death. The medical examiner determined that the 46-year-old, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, had likely been an asymptomatic carrier, as he did not have any lung damage.
Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, though that was later upgraded to second-degree murder.
But Chauvin wasn't the only police officer on the scene that day. Three other responding officers also have been charged.
Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26; were booked on aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. According to People, Kueng and Lane have both posted bail and have been released from jail as they await their trial.
Floyd's death triggered national outrage, as thousands of people took to streets across the country to protest police brutality and racism.