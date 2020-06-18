Kids With COVID-19 Are Set To Be Enrolled in a 'Promising' New Clinical Drug Trial

iStock
In the last few weeks, the drug remdesivir has emerged as a promising new treatment in the fight to end the coronavirus. Researchers say that in clinical trials, it's been proven to shorten the length of illness and lower mortality rates in some patients. And now, pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences has announced plans to enroll pediatric patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 in a new study to further examine how well it works on children.
The antiviral drug, which is administered intravenously, was approved by the FDA in May for emergency use in patients.
That was after the first phase of the clinical trial showed significant improvement in patients who were given the drug -- including a 31% faster recovery time.
"Although a 31% improvement doesn't sound like a knock-out 100%, it is a very important proof of concept" said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, last month. (Also worth noting: 31% faster means, on average, four fewer days of suffering for COVID-positive patients.)
"This is the first scientifically proven beneficial drug, in terms of the treatment, of SARS-COv2," Dr. Francis Riedo, an infectious disease specialist with EvergreenHealth, told CNN.
The new trial will include pediatric patients as young as newborns, and take place across 30 sites in the US and Europe.
Gilead is already in the late stages of testing the drug on 6,000 adult patients with severe COVID-19, and made the announcement of the new pediatric trial in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"From the onset of the pandemic, Gilead has advanced the development of our investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, in parallel with emerging knowledge about the disease," the statement read. "While the novel coronavirus appears to disproportionally affect adults -- especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions -- concerning reports have been documented of children and young adults being hospitalized with COVID-19 and related autoimmune symptoms."
Many of those children have since been diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is "a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs." In some cases, it also leads to what's been called "COVID Toes" -- bluish or purple toe lesions, which can be the first sign of illness for some patients.
MIS-C was first identified in April by British doctors, and has since been diagnosed in hundreds of children throughout the world. The condition is believed to be triggered by COVID-19, though not every child with the virus has these symptoms.
This won't be the first time remdesivir has been used on children.
"Gilead has provided remdesivir to pediatric patients with severe COVID-19 under our compassionate use program since February of this year as well as under the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted last month," the official statement noted. "And we are now taking additional steps to gather data on the drug in this important population."
To date, it's unclear how many children have died from the virus worldwide, but the totals are staggering.
According to the latest figures, more than 450,000 lives have been lost globally, and here in the US -- where the greatest number of cases still persist -- more than 120,000 Americans have died.
A small bit of comfort to parents is that experts still maintain children are at a much lower risk of contracting the virus than adults. In fact, one recent study found that children and teens are half as likely to get COVID-19 than people over the age of 20. And when they do, they are less likely to show symptoms or develop severe cases.
Still, there are so many unknowns with this virus -- something researchers are desperately trying to solve with drug trials like this one.
"Hopefully by the end of this year we will develop a vaccine we can deploy," Fauci said earlier this month, in an interview with Healthline. "We can never guarantee that. You can never, ever guarantee the success of a vaccine. We just have good experience to know that we are aspirationally, cautiously optimistic that we will have one by the end of the year."
"If we do that, that will overwhelmingly be the fastest we've ever gotten a vaccine," he noted. "That gives me hope. The fact that we are working hard on developing different therapies so that as we get into the fall and winter season we hopefully will have a couple of therapies that have shown to be effective."
Until then, the infectious disease specialist seems hopeful about what drugs like remdesivir can do when it comes to treating patients.
"We've already proven in one randomized control trial with remdesivir that it has a statistically significant but modest effect on decreasing the time it takes to recover in hospitalized patients with lung disease," he said.
In the meantime, he is hopeful -- even when that sometimes feels hard.
"We are still in the middle of an outbreak, and we've got to all pull together as a community, as a nation, and as a global population," Fauci added. "Because we're all in the same boat here. This is threatening to all of us, and we cannot forget that. We've got to continue to work hard to get control of it."
