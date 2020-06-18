Kids With COVID-19 Are Set To Be Enrolled in a 'Promising' New Clinical Drug Trial

The antiviral drug, which is administered intravenously, was approved by the FDA in May for emergency use in patients.

That was after the first phase of the clinical trial showed significant improvement in patients who were given the drug -- including a 31% faster recovery time.

"Although a 31% improvement doesn't sound like a knock-out 100%, it is a very important proof of concept" said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, last month. (Also worth noting: 31% faster means, on average, four fewer days of suffering for COVID-positive patients.)

"This is the first scientifically proven beneficial drug, in terms of the treatment, of SARS-COv2," Dr. Francis Riedo, an infectious disease specialist with EvergreenHealth, told CNN.