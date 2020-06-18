Mom Shares Trick for Turning Cheerios Into Sand for Sensory Play & Parents Are Obsessed

It's been a while since we've seen a viral parenting hack that's truly impressed us, but one mom on TikTok has us bowing down this week -- and we are seriously not worthy of her genius. She goes by the TikTok handle @elleannachristine, and in a clip that's spreading fast, she's sharing how blending up a bowl of dried Cheerios can create a sand-like concoction that toddlers can use for sensory play.
The simple clip shows the mom blending up Cheerios in her NutriBullet and pouring the powdered dust onto a tray.
The resulting powder looks like sand, and once the mom pours it onto the tray, she adds a few small toys you might actually find in a sandbox or take along to the beach.
Adorable, right?
If you're wondering why this mom doesn't just make her kiddo a real sensory sandbox to play with, just wait ...
As one clever commenter pointed out, the faux sand serves dual purposes. Because although it is a fun sensory experience, it also solves a common problem among babies and toddlers: They don't always know not to shove that sand in their mouth.
"Yess!!" wrote one TikTok user. "So if she accidentally eats the sand it's ok bc it's freaking Cheerios."
Woah -- if you didn't see that one coming, you're not alone.
A lot of users were pretty floored by it and wondering why they didn't think this one up themselves.
"Wait, what?" wrote one person. "Holy h-ll this is genius."
"Ma'am I went from thinking you were about to snort some Cheerios to realizing you are on a whole other level of mom," another person wrote.
Of course, some people had to be buzzkills and point out one fatal "flaw" in the mom's little hack.
"Awesome idea!" wrote one person. "Until your baby goes outside and thinks it's ok to put handfuls of non-edible sand" in her mouth.
"Isn't she going to be trained that all sand will taste like Cheerio dust now?" another person wondered aloud.
In fact, a lot of people brought up this possibility -- which only led others to jump to the mom's defense.
"You can tell who doesn't have kids here," one mom chimed in. "This is a great edible sensory project!!! Mines 2 but I still want to do this."
"I did this with my little boy today after seeing this!!" another added. "Amazing mama hack."
According to experts, the benefits of sensory play are far and wide-ranging.
They can help boost brain development in a big way, by strengthening creative thinking and fine motor skills.
According to Goodstart, "the desire to engage with sensory play comes naturally for children and should be encouraged and supported both at home and in early learning environments" -- which means that introducing it early and often can be key.
Long story short: Better add a jumbo box of Cheerios to your next shopping list, if it isn't already on it. (You can thank us later.)
