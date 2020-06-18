Boy Dies After Dad & Stepmom Allegedly Force Him To Drink 3 Liters of Water in 4 hours

Tara claimed that Zachary needed to drink at least two 32-ounce bottles of water daily for his condition.

Ryan told police that before he put his son to bed, the boy was sipping on the water and throwing it up. At one point, the dad told Zachary to just chug the water to get it down, CBS 4 reported.

"He was drinking the water too slowly and getting air in his stomach which caused the water to sit on top of it," the dad explained to police about why his son was throwing up. He told his son to just "burp it out."

Police believe that Zachary then threw a fit with his father, which Ryan said included "flailing around and putting on an act," the Daily Mail reported.

Ryan admitted to kicking his son at least twice. The dad also claimed that all he did was pick Zachary up and then release him, which caused him to hit his head when he fell to the ground.