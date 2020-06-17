5-Year-Old With Autism Found Wandering Alone at Night Helps Lead Police to Dead Mom's Body

Earlier that night, Boccellari said she had heard yelling coming from inside the apartment her sister shared with her boyfriend, Jeffrey Daniels, 36.

Since Boccellari lived close by, she could hear the arguing from her own apartment, but likely shrugged it off as yet another spat between the combative couple.

Later that evening, though, another neighbor called and sounded some alarm bells. Apparently, Daniels had mysteriously showed up on her doorstep around midnight, asking for a ride. According to NorthJersey.com, something about the encounter made the woman uneasy, and she refused to let him in.

But as he walked away to knock on someone else's door, she noticed something else was strange: Daniels wasn't wearing pants -- only a jacket -- and he was holding his baby in his arms.