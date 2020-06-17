Mom Allegedly Kills Her 4 Kids & Neighbor Before Shooting Herself in Murder-Suicide

Police in Monroe, Louisiana, are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that unfolded the night of June 11 and left neighbors stunned and saddened. According to multiple reports, Brittany Tucker, 30, allegedly embarked on a shooting rampage shortly before 8 p.m. June 11, during which she shot and killed her four children and a neighbor before turning the gun on herself. The youngest victim was her infant, who was just 5 months old.
-
Police Chief Reggie Brown confirmed the six deaths on Friday and identified Tucker as the shooter.
The rampage began around 7:44 p.m., when Tucker approached her neighbor, Anteshia Logwood, outside the Parkview Apartments complex where they both lived. According to Brown, a brief exchange took place as Tucker walked toward Logwood and made an "irrational comment."
Witnesses claim the 30-year-old mother asked her friend and neighbor, "What are you laughing at?" shortly before firing.
-
The neighbor is believed to have dismissed the comment, but that didn't exactly diffuse the situation.
"That is when [Tucker] produced a handgun she had recently purchased and fired a shot," Brown said.
Sadly, things only escalated from there.
"She then proceeded to her apartment, apartment 159, where her children were," Brown said, according to the News Star. "She proceeded to shoot each one of her children, and there were four children inside the apartment. All four children died as a result of their injuries."
-
-
Tucker's children ranged in age from 12 years old to a baby born only a few months before.
Detectives identified the children as Tremayne Tucker, 12; Trechelle Tucker, 8; Treasure Tucker, 5; and Glory Tucker, 5 months.
It's unclear who called 911 to alert authorities, but Brown confirmed that Tucker shot herself before they arrived.
-
Witnesses say that Tucker's behavior had grown alarming in recent weeks, and she is believed to have suffered from a mental illness.
According to Brown, the mom had been diagnosed with an unspecified condition in the last few years and was receiving treatment. In recent weeks, however, she seemed to be struggling.
"Here recently, she appeared to be in a mental crisis, and the mental health crisis continued to get worse and her state of mental health deteriorated over the past two or three days," the police chief said.
-
-
In the days before the shooting, Tucker was allegedly seen waving a gun around outside the apartment complex.
Detectives discovered that she had recently purchased the firearm, WWLTV reported.
"After speaking with witnesses who were present over the past couple of days, Ms. Tucker was showing irrational behavior with the gun in hand, and no one felt the need to reach out to law enforcement or anyone of that nature to let us know she was showing irrational behavior and possessing a firearm," Brown told the News Star, stressing how vital this information could have been.
"We could have responded and got her some help because that was a cry for help," he noted.
-
Meanwhile, the family of Anteshia Logwood remains shocked and devastated over her senseless death.
-
-
The police chief shared that the murder-suicide has also been difficult for law enforcement officers who responded to the scene last week.
"Our guys do their jobs with compassion regardless of what the bad actions of one or two may do to overshadow that," Brown said Friday, the Star News reported. "Today, I have two chaplains coming in so our officers can talk to them because they need to be able to talk to someone because of the hurt they feel for those kids from last night."
He also took a moment to speak to the sixth victim of this terrible tragedy: Tucker herself.
"Brittany Tucker, she is a victim in this as well, so that is why we are praying for her parents and her family as well as the Logwood family," the police chief said. "This a tragic incident that we wish we would have been able to prevent."
Share this Story