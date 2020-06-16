'Kroger Karen' Blocks Black Mom's Car After Seeing Kid Step on Shelf in Grocery Store

The black mom of three quickly grabbed her phone to start filming, and began live-streaming part of the interaction on Facebook.

"Hi," Montgomery-Strickland said, as she begins the recording. "I'm at Krogers here on 8 Mile in Livonia, and I have a woman standing behind my car telling me I cannot leave. This is ridiculous!"

As it turns out, the Michigan mom had crossed paths with the unidentified white woman just minutes before, as they both shopped in the same aisle of the grocery store.

According to Montgomery-Strickland, one of her three sons had stepped on the bottom shelf so he could reach a bottle of Gatorade -- something that apparently set off the white woman.

"She's saying, 'Ughhh! Oh my god, they went up there to get that Gatorade, and I'm trying to shop over here!'" Montgomery-Strickland told Fox 2. "It was just irateness."