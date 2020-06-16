2-Year-Old Twins Saved After Dad Drives Car off Cliff Into Ocean During Murder-Suicide Attempt

After he reached the bottom of the cliff, he jumped into the ocean where Brians was treading water while holding his daughters.

Wiese recalled that one of the girls was crying and the other appeared to be "lifeless," although it's not clear which sister was which.

He ushered all three family members to the shore. Wiese put the girl who looked to be in the worst shape into a canvas bag and, using the same leash he used to get down the cliff, attached it to the bag so other officers could hoist her up to safety.

He did the same thing with the twin sister and stayed with Brians, who in his words was "was banged up pretty good," until a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department helicopter arrived to airlift him up.